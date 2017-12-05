Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 05 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

No Serious Moves to Drive out Rohingyas Right Now, SC Told

No Serious Moves to Drive out Rohingyas Right Now, SC Told
December 05
21:05 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Supreme Court on Tuesday was told by a Rohingya petitioner that there were no serious moves by the Indian government to send Rohingya refugees in the country back to Myanmar.

Mohammad Salimullah’s counsel Prashant Bhushan told a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud that there was no substantial change in the situation since the last hearing in the matter.

Bhushan’s statement came in response of a query on the situation vis-a-vis the Rohingyas since the case was last heard. He said a survey of Rohingya refugees was on, describing it as “all right”.

The top court is hearing a number of petitions that seek to block the deportation of Rohingya refugees who have fled Myanmar since August 25 to escape persecution. The top court was initially moved by Mohammad Salimullah and another Rohingya refugee to seek its intervention to stop the Centre’s moves to deport them.

In the last hearing on October 13, the court had asked the Centre to strike a balance between national security, economic interests, and humanitarian considerations with regard to the Rohingyas.

Chief Justice Misra said in the last hearing: “(We should see) how we reconcile national security and economic interests and the protection of women, children, old, infirm, sick and innocent” Rohingyas and “how far this court can go”.

“As a constitutional court of this country, we can’t be oblivious to this and simultaneously the executive too can’t be oblivious to this.” The court observations came as the Centre resisted its earlier observation that the government could take action involving the Rohingyas wherever necessary but they should not be deported.

The Centre has, right from the beginning, questioned the maintainability of petitions of the two Rohingya refugees, contending they cannot invoke the Supreme Court jurisdiction for the protection of their right to life and liberty.

However, the top court on October 13 clarified that Article 21 of the Constitution — that guaranteeing right to life and liberty — was available not only to the Indian citizens but all those living in India.

Article 21 says: “No person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by law.”

-IANS

Tags
RohingyaRohingya refugeessupreme court
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.