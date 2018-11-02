No Shave November: Getting Hairy Can Save a Million Men

NET Bureau, Meherin Hussain

Cancers being a large family of diseases that involve abnormal cell growth with the potential to invade or spread to other parts of the body and hence, to create awareness about this disease to other, No Shave November started.

November is when the weather really starts getting cold, and a beard can act like a scarf for face and neck. It’s really the perfect time to stop shaving.

The tradition of “No Shave November” began in Australia in 2004, where a group of 30 men organised an event to grow moustaches for 30 days to raise awareness for prostate cancer and depression in men. The foundation of No Shave November is known as the Movember Foundation. The participants in this campaign embrace the hair they grow, which many cancer patients lose, and let it grow wild and free.

However, there is a slight difference between Movember and No Shave November. The Movember Foundation was founded in 2003 by Australians Travis Garone and Luke Slattery. The men just wanted to bring the moustache back in style, but as the movement spread, it turned into a global initiative to promote men’s health.

Today, 21 countries participate in the moustache-growing event, bringing attention to prostate cancer, testicular cancer, men’s mental health, and the importance of physical activity.

Whereas on other hand No-Shave November is a different organisation that requires no shaving for the entire November month and each men participating must conduct himself like a true gentleman which encourages people to donate what they would spend on hair grooming to the American Cancer Society. Instead of being “all about the moustache” this group is a little more anything goes. Participants can grow moustaches and beard.

Even ladies can participate by letting their legs go natural and donating their monthly hair-maintenance expenses to the cause. 80% of donations benefit cancer research at participating charities, including the American Cancer Society, the Prevent Cancer Foundation, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Additionally, the concept of No Shave November has been used for numerous other causes to raise money and awareness. FLAME is utilising No Shave November to raise awareness for sexual assault.

Benefits of No Shave November

The people who participate in No Shave November, donate their money that they aren’t spending on razors and shaving accessories to a cancer research organization, such as the Prevent Cancer Foundation, Fight Colorectal Cancer, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Gaining Health Benefits: There are actually health benefits, as beard is a natural toxin filter it keeps things like pollen and dust from getting into your lungs, because they’re clinging to your beard instead. It can also help prevent blemishes. Shaving gives risk of getting bacteria into skin, especially if not used proper methods. Growing out a beard can combat this. Lastly, a beard can help with sun protection. Obviously people need to apply sunscreen, because hair isn’t going to block out 100% of the sun’s UV rays, but it’s been proven that a beard can block up to 95% of them.

But in recent times, it has been observed that the main reason for No Shave November has somewhat got diluted as nowadays people without knowing the main reason grow beard and get a new look. People should not simply participate in No Shave November to grow beard but rather people should make it worthwhile and donate the money you’re saving to cancer research.