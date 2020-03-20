No standing passengers, alternate seats to left vacant, says DMRC advisory

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday ordered that “standing passengers will not be allowed in metro”.

“Please maintain at least 1 metre distance from each other while travelling in the Metro or at the station. Standing passengers not allowed and alternate seats be left vacant,” DMRC said in the advisory.

Delhi Metro Advisory on COVID-19. #CoronaAlert pic.twitter.com/sCrFW4SwN0 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 19, 2020

The advisory added that commuters should travel in metro only when it is “essential and unavoidable”.

“Use metro for essential travel only, Please travel by the Metro only when it is essential and unavoidable,” the advisory said.

Also keeping in view of the safety of passengers, the DMRC has decided not to halt trains at stations with heavy footfall.

“Trains may not stop at such stations which may be having crowding i.e. less than the expected distance of 1 metre between the passengers,” the advisory said.

As of Thursday morning, India reported 166 coronavirus positive cases with four fatalities. Fifteen patients have recovered so far.

Source: National Herald