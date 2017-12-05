Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 05 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

No Terror Group Active in Tripura: Police Chief

No Terror Group Active in Tripura: Police Chief
December 05
10:24 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

There is no terrorist outfit currently active in Tripura but some of the cadres of the state’s extremist groups are hiding in neighbouring Bangladesh, Director General of Police Akhil Kumar Shukla said.

Also, no militant outfits were involved in the abduction of four Tripura Gramin Bank officials, he told the media late on Sunday.

The four were kidnapped on November 24 by a gang comprising surrendered militants and local miscreants. However, the kidnappers released them on November 30 after taking a ransom of Rs 50,000 from the relatives of the hostages.

The DGP said that nine people, including four surrendered extremists, have been arrested and over Rs 48.85 lakh and a small vehicle recovered from them. “More people likely to be arrested in connection with the abduction,” he added.

The United Forums of Bank Unions, a body of various bank employees associations, thanked the police for the hostages’ release and the arrest of the culprits and recovering the ransom.

Meanwhile, the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) in a statement said the outfit is now in a dialogue with the Government of India for amicable and peaceful solutions to the age-old political problem of Tripura and hence, its normal activities are suspended until further notice.

In its statement, mailed to various media organisations, the NLFT said that its members are not collecting any subscriptions or ransom from any people. “We therefore warn all concerned to refrain from such unlawful activities,” the statement added.

Police officials said there was not a single extremist-related incident since 2015 in Tripura, which was earlier ravaged by terrorism for four decades.

However, police and intelligence officials had earlier apprehended that terrorist activities might resurface in the state ahead of the crucial assembly elections in February 2018.

-IANS

Tags
Akhil Kumar Shukla
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.