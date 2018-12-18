Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 18 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

No Vacancy For PM’s Post in 2019: Ram Madhav

No Vacancy For PM’s Post in 2019: Ram Madhav
December 18
17:09 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

“There is no vacancy for the post of prime minister next year,” BJP leader Ram Madhav said on Tuesday and criticised DMK president MK Stalin for his “language” against Narendra Modi while proposing the candidature of Rahul Gandhi for the top post.

“There is no vacancy for the prime minister’s post next year. Let all of them (opposition leaders) wait. Good luck to them,” he told reporters.

He criticised Stalin’s remarks attacking the “fascist” Modi and his government in his speech in Chennai on Sunday and said “this kind of language is absolutely unfortunate. It does not behove well of Stalin.”

At the ceremony for the unveiling of the statue of late DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi in Chennai in the presence of national opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Stalin proposed the candidature of Rahul Gandhi for the post of prime minister as he was suited for building a new India and replacing a “fascist” government.

SOURCE: Times Now

Image Credit: News18

Tags
2019 Lok Sabha pollsprime minister modiRahul Gandhi for PMRam Madhav
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.