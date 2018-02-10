No Voter Can Enter Polling Station Without Epic or Photo Voter Slip: Tripura CEO

To prevent fake voting in Tripura, election commission of India today made it clear that the electorate can exercise their franchise only with two documents photo electoral card and photo voter slip provided by BLO to individual voter, CEO Sriram Taranikanta said here.

Till last elections, commission had allowed as many as 11 other documents having photo identity for voting apart from epic card and photo voter slip. Tripura is one of a few states having cent percent epic coverage. Moreover, BLOs were deployed each of the poling booths who knows each and every voters; so there is no question of allowing other documents for voting, Taranikanta told media.

The opposition alleged that CPI-M had always been raising the demand for allowing voters to cast their vote with other documents provided by the state government close to the polling date with an argument that many people don’t have epic card.

“Since last three elections, Tripura claims to be the pioneer in epic coverage but before election date, CPM demands for allowing other documents for voting. We asked election commission if there is 100 percent epic coverage and BLOs are doing well why commission to allow other documents for voting,” question BJP state in-charge Sunil Deodhar.

He pointed out that Tripura is hub for procuring fake documents including passport. So, easily it is understood how driving license, ration card, Adhar card and PRTC are being issued by the administration, he said adding, “The committed cadres of CPM are posted in the key positions in the administration who has been helping CPI-M out of the way to gratify the party.”According to BJP, in some cases CPM cadres in connivance with the poll officials in distant polling stations had made fake voting and in some cases false voters were provided fake documents by the committed administration for voting purpose taking the advantage of weak surveillance of the opposition in last elections but this time it will not happen. BJP cadres will remain be alert before during and after the polling besides, election commission.

“There are several cases of fake passport, ration card, caste certificate and PRTC possessed by Bangladesh citizens at the behest of CPI-M leaders. But none of the case has been solved yet rather CPI-M party is indulging administration into such corruption for their political gain, which put Indian security at stake now,” Deodhar stated. Tripura has been claiming for record turnout in past elections and this time also BJP is expecting more turn out in favour of change but no fake voter or voting, he said adding that ECI has assured them not to allow anybody in the polling campus with valid epic card or photo electoral slip.

