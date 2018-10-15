No Windows For Widows

September Issue, Society

With slogans like ‘beti bachao, beti padhao’ and emphasising on empowering women, it seems that the nation is moving towards a positive direction where every woman enjoy (or will gradually enjoy) status that is equal to men. Even though the society has gone through several changes, however, the dogmas associated with widow remarriage are yet to change. Partha Prawal explores more.

Building it Up

Thrust into the responsibility of raising her three-year-old son (Raju) and taking care of an ageing father-in-law, Nipa’s life was in a shamble after her husband-Anil-died an untimely death in 2000. At just 24 with a long life ahead of her, Jogen Das (her father-in-law) did not want Nipa to live a lonely life and thus asked her to find a suitable suitor and remarry. But Nipa was sceptical of a second marriage as her main concern was her child and she knew it well that finding someone who would love Raju like his own son is next to impossible.

However, fate had something else stored for her as she did find the perfect man in Dilip and today she is leading a happily married life with Raju finding his father back in Dilip.

The Real Picture

The blessings of a second marriage, however, aren’t available for every single young widow. According to a survey carried out for the purpose of this article, it was found that the rate of percentage of young widows in the villages is more in comparison to the urban areas. The survey revealed that the percentage of young widows (20-25 years age group) in rural areas is 9.45 percent, while in urban areas it was found to be 3.5 percent.

One can’t help but ask, is it a curse to be a widow? Even after so much advancement, why is it difficult for the society to accept widow remarriage? The reasons vary from social bindings and family problems to many prevalent religious norms.

In the same survey, when the respondents were asked to strike out the reasons for the minimal number of widow remarriages, 64.64 percent people cited ‘social binding’ as the prime reason, while 15.15 percent think that prevalent religious norms hinder widow remarriage, 12.12 percent blamed family customs and 9.09 percent did not have a reason to put forward. The survey further revealed that most youths and parents support widow remarriage, but when the onus falls on them, they back out.

“I would like to marry someone out of love and not out of sympathy. Why should I marry her only because she is a widow? If I don’t love her, why shall I marry her? And I don’t know whom I will love- a widow or a spinster,” says Pritom Khaound, a medical student.

Paritosh Kumar Das, a resident of Silchar, while speaking to Northeast Today said, “Even though the society has broadened, but in the smaller pockets, the situations have not changed much. I come from one such pocket and if I openly support widow remarriage, I will have to face the society’s wrath and maybe I can’t face it. I know, what I am saying sounds absurd in the 21st century, but this is the reality of rural India. Honestly speaking, I will not approve of my son’s marriage with a widow, doesn’t matter who she is and what her status is.”

However, when the parents were asked if they would not like to see their widowed daughter married again, 66.67 percent of them said a strong yes, while 37.33 percent parents decided to skip the question.

Similar Society, Similar Rules

Not just in Assam, but the situation is similar in almost entire Northeast – a region that widely claims to enjoy the highest rates of gender equality in the country.

“No matter it is northeast or anywhere else in the world, a young widow often lust after. Her in-laws or parents often think that a young widow might get into multiple relationships and hence to escape this fear, the young widows are often remarried to grooms twice her age and this is something no girl will want,” says Elizabeth (name changed), Shillong-based freelance blogger, while interacting with Northeast Today.

“I feel, emphasis should be given to educating these young women and not forcing them into a second marriage,” she quickly adds on.

“In Manipur, according to a 2012 survey carried out by National Family Health Survey, 43.9 percent women experience violence after marriage. So there are very few widows who actually think of a second marriage as the scars from the first marriage seldom die out,” said a Manipuri journalist, seeking complete anonymity.

Broken End

In a discussion on the topic, a friend who wished to remained anonymous, asked, “Do this society consider women as humans? First, let us have some data on the marriages where a woman is not subjected to violence and then some data on remarriages of divorced women and then we shall talk about widow remarriages. The idea sounds noble, but it is ideal only for movies and novels. Widows are regarded as a bad omen and don’t matter how much developed the society becomes, inhibitions like these seldom die.”

“And before we say, widows must be remarried, let us ask the widows- do you want to get remarried? And if yes, then why?” he questions further.

“When my husband died, I thought I can live a single life as I have a decent enough job. But the society is full of wolves and then I realise I do need a male companion- not for anything else but to make a statement that I have someone too. However, my second marriage was not taken in the good spirit and a lot of gossips were made about it. Some of us don’t want to remarry, but some do want. And wanting to remarry is not a crime, right? Then why is that the window of remarriage for the widows is so thin and choked up?” questions a Guwahati-based software developer seeking anonymity.

