Mon, 01 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Nobel Prize in medicine Awarded to James P Allison and Tasuku Honjo

October 01
15:41 2018
The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for 2018 has been awarded jointly to James P Allison and Tasuku Honjo for their ‘discovery of cancer therapy by inhibition of negative immune regulation’.

An American and a Japanese scientist have won the 2018 Nobel prize in physiology or medicine for discovery of a revolutionary approach to cancer treatment.
James Allison and Tasuku Honjo will share the 9m Swedish kronor (£775,000) prize, announced by the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.
The two scientists have been awarded the prize for their discovery that the body’s immune system can be harnessed to attack cancer cells.
The immune system normally seeks out and destroys mutated cells, but cancer cells find sophisticated ways to hide from immune attacks, allowing them to thrive and grow. Many types of cancer do this by ramping up a braking mechanism that keeps immune cells in check.
The discovery is transforming cancer treatments and has led to a new class of drugs that work by switching off the braking mechanism, prompting the immune cells to attack cancer cells. The drugs have significant side effects, but have been shown to be effective – including, in some cases, against late-stage cancers that were previously untreatable.

James P Allison Tasuku Honjo
