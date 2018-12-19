Noble gesture of ATSUM’s Christmas Carol Impresses Manipur CM N Biren Singh

NET Bureau

As a built-up to the impending Christmas celebration, ATSUM conducted a curtain-raiser programme at the official residence of Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Sunday (December 16) in the presence of his family members.

Christmas carol was conducted in front of N Biren Singh’s residence where the ATSUM Carol team sang Christmas song and gyrated with dances. Impressed by the visit, N Biren Singh and his family arranged a sumptuous dinner for the 30 strong ATSUM Carol team.

Maintaining that that the visit was historic and the first of its kind in the annals of Manipur as this was the first occasion that the apex body of the hill people ATSUM had visited the chief minister at his official residence, Biren said that he was deeply touched by the noble gesture and thanked the visiting team.

Applauding N Biren Singh for all the noble initiatives that were undertaken by his government for the hill people, ATSUM president, Vareiyo Shatsang said, “N Biren Singh is the CM of the people because during his short stint of around one and half years there has been significant improvement in the relationship between the hills and the valley people and this is a crucial achievement that the people of Manipur should commit to their heart.”

“Chief ministers will come and go but the fact that N Biren Singh had set the bar of governance to such a high standard that it will be almost impossible for future CMs to emulate it”, maintained Shatsang while adding that never was there a thaw in the relationship between the hill and valley people like the one we are witnessing right now and this was possible because the Biren-led government had built a metaphorical bridge where all community residing in Manipur can walk there in peace.

ATSUM education secretary, Kakai Singsit said that Jesus Christ, in reverence of whose birth Christmas is being celebrated every year is christened as the ‘Prince of Peace’ and so Biren government had brought peace to the hill people which is manifested by the resounding welcome he had received during his visit to the hill district whereas his predecessor was given frigid reception during his visit to the same.

ATSUM general secretary, Seiboi Haokip said that Christmas was born to eradicate all manner of evils, greed, hatred and hypocrisy, lust, deluded attachment, pride and jealousy prevailing upon the land and to establish the peace on earth while adding that of a truth, it is the season of merriment but of a different kind.

“Though we are not all Christians, we are human being and by virtue of this simple fact I will again reiterate my belief that it is not only appropriate but more importantly. It is necessary during this special time of year to remember not only the birth of Jesus Christ, but also to recognise the important impact that the Christian faith has had on the foundation and development of our society, our nation, and our civilisation,” said Seiboi.