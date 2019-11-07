Non-residents’ Registration Process will be Simple: CM Conrad K Sangma

NET Bureau

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday allayed fears and apprehensions about any harassment which may arise out of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 that requires registration of all non-residents, including tourists.

He said the registration process would be designed keeping in mind the convenience of the tourists.

Last Friday, the Meghalaya cabinet had approved the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (Amendment) Ordinance, 2016 wherein persons who come to the state will have to register with the state government for safety and security.

This amendment has led to major concerns among tourists planning to visit Meghalaya.

“We intend to make this registration process a very simple process. There will be four to five to maximum six phases that a person need to enter and once he does that on a mobile phone he will receive a QR code that’s the registration process,” Sangma said.

Noting that the system of registering may take an individual less than a minute, the Chief Minister said, “It is as simple as a person getting down in the airport and by the time he reaches his vehicle he receives the QR code. Hotels will simply scan the QR code. There is no question of standing in line or going to the Deputy Commissioners office to get the different type of papers. Everything will be done online.”

Tourism Director C.V.D. Diengdoh has issued a statement stating that the ‘registration process has not begun’ and the State ‘welcomes all domestic and international travellers’.

Diengdoh said that the tourism department received many queries and concerns regarding the registration and hence the clarification was issued to clear doubts and ensure travel plans are not disturbed.

“The modalities of the implementation of the ordinance have not been finalized. The registration process would be designed keeping in mind the convenience of tourists,” he said.

It also stated that registration will be a simple process with online and offline options and will be similar to registration when checking into a hotel.

“There will be no need to stand or wait in queues when you enter the State. Make your plans and watch our official channels for further updates,” Diengdoh said.

Source: The Sentinel