Non-tribal refugees seek Bru-like package

The All India Bangali Chhatra-Yuba Samaj, an apolitical organisation, has demanded a Bru-like rehabilitation package for non-tribal villagers evicted from Dasda, Gachirampara and Ananda Bazar under the Kanchanpur subdivision of North Tripura.

In a memorandum submitted to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the organisation said over 500 non-tribal people had to leave their ancestral homes after arrival of the Bru people from Mizoram. “All the non-tribal villagers who got evicted from their own place must be given a rehabilitation package as announced for the Bru refugees recently,” said Chandhan Chatterjee, president of the Bangali Chhatra-Yuba Samaj, on Saturday.

The memorandum contains an 11-point charter of demands, which include immediate arrest of those who attacked the Ananda Bazar area during the anti-CAB protest on December 10 last year, forcing over 90 non-tribal families to leave their homes and shops.

“Till date, there has been no positive step by the State Government to rehabilitate all the non-tribal refugees who have taken shelter at the Ananda Bazar Police Station ground,” Chatterjee said.

It may be noted that following an instruction from Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Tripura Assembly Deputy Speaker Biswabandhu Sen had met the non-tribal refugees and urged them to accept relief as per the government guidelines. However, the refugees declined to receive the relief.

