North East Olympic Games : Manipur keep overall title hope intact, collect 17 gold on Day 3

NET Bureau

Manipur athletes have so far collected 36 gold, 28 silver and 22 bronze medals to keep the overall championship title of the North East Olympic Games which is underway since October 24 here in Imphal under the aegis of North East Olympic Association.



Assam are in the second spot with a total of 25 gold, 28 silver and 20 bronze medals at the end of third day.



The third day prove to be a major boost in medal haul as the day witnessed State players piled up 17 gold, 15 silver and 7 bronze medals.



Day 3 Highlight

Athletics

1500 m race for women N Chaoba added a gold for Manipur in the 1500 m race with a time of 5 minutes exact while Assam’s Sangeeta Bardoloi took 5.75 seconds more to settle with the silver medal.



Mangali Tamang of Siikim claimed the bronze medal in this event taking 5:07.00 sec.



Javelin Throw women’s final

Assam’s Pingkhi Brahma and Manurama Boruah registered 36.22 m and 30.32 m throws respectively to win the gold medal and the silver medal respectively in the women’s javelin throw final while Achik Wangsa won the bronze with a 28.56 m throw.



Long Jump final (women)

Rimpi Buragohain of Assam notched up the long jump gold for women with a jump of 5.94 m while her compatriot Ambika Narzary got the silver by making 5.68 m jump today.



Punam Mitra of Tripura fetched the bronze medal with a 5.10 m jump in this event.



1500 m race for men

Meghalaya’s Marso Kendait took the gold in the 1500 m event final recording best time of 4:04.56 seconds while Y Arjit and L Sanajaoba managed to secure the silver and the bronze by taking 4:07.15 seconds and 4:08.29 seconds respectively.



Javelin Throw men’s final

Assam’s Manoj Swargiari and Arjun Pradhan clinched the gold and the silver in the men’s javelin throw final by throwing 59.38 m and 56.80 m respectively while S Sanajaoba of Manipur claimed the bronze medal with a 52.85 m throw.



Long Jump final (men)

Assam Debakar Choubey clinched the men’s long jump gold by making a record 7 m jump while Manipur’s K Romeshchandra claimed the silver medal with a 6.72 m jump.



Jackson Kachari of Assam won the bronze medal with a jump of 6.61 m today in this event.



4×100 finals

Assamese athletes continued to dominate the athletic events today as they fetch both men’s and women’s 4*100 m race golds.



Assam’s Manawton Singha, Manash Gogoi, Hemo Kerkha and Subarna Kalita clocked 42.70 seconds to win the men’s 4* 100 m gold while K Rameshchandra, S Sanatomba, Letkajai Lenthang and Shidhu Huisen took 43.55 seconds to win the silver medal.



Nagaland’s Imlisunep, Rongsenmeren, Widambo Renta and Neikhoto Tunyi claimed the bronze medal finishing the course in 43.83 seconds.



In the women’s final, Manikanchan Nath, Rimpi Burhogain, Ambrikha Narzary and Nebedita Burman won the gold medal by recording 49.57 seconds while Tripura’s Punam Mitra, Jhulan Ranidas, Sweety Bishwas and Fatema Begam clinched the silver medal with a time of 52.47 seconds.



Manipur’s team comprising of Yaisana L, S Nganthoi, A Surbala and Sufiya Yeamialaskar however claimed the bronze medal in this event by taking 53.00 seconds.



Judo

State judo players shone today as they managed 5 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze medal.



Ch Julia of Manipur opened Manipur gold medal account today beating Mizoram’s PC Lalrinsawr in the 70 kg women’s final while Esha Debbarma and Rajika Boro claimed the bronze medals.



In the 63 kg women’s final ZD Lalnuntluangi of Mizoram claimed the gold medal beating Manipur’s RH Diana while Tripura’s L Chaoba and Kaveri Devi of Assam won the bronze medals.



HC Lalchungunga won the 73 kg men’s gold beating Manipur’s Meino while Bijoy Shah and Kamdon Boy of Arunachal Pradesh sealed the bronze medals.



Y Sunil added a gold medal for Manipur beating Kh Ajit of Meghalaya in the final while Pc Valaltluanga and Dibyojati Singh of Assam settled with bronze medals.



Manipur’s H Dhanapyari won a gold medal in the 48 kg women’s event getting the better of Punima Naha of Tripura while L Sandhya bagged another gold for Manipur in the 52 kg women’s final beating Selom Tesia of Arunachal Pradesh in the final.



Chingnuemani of Mizoram won the 57kg women’s title defeating N Gunileima of Manipur in the final while Mill Burman of Assam and Yari Maying of Arunachal Pradesh got the bronze medals.



S Maimu of Manipur laid his hand on the gold medal in the 56 kg men’s final to win gold medal beating Dindu Chuhia of Arunachal Pradesh while Rituray Bordoloi of Assam clinched the 60 kg men’s gold defeating Vanlal Faka of Mizoram.



Manipur’s Jaswal and Rahul Mipi of Arunchal Pradesh won the bronze medals in this event.



In the 66 kg men’s final, Manipur’s N Suresh went down to Madin Hina of Arunachal to win the silver while FC Zothankima of Mizoram and Rahul Bhat of Tripura claimed the bronze medals.



Wushu

The third day of the NE Olympic Games saw Manipur bagged 5 gold and two silver medals.



Salam Marshal Singh of Manipur clinched a gold securing 8.80 points in the jianshu event while Assam’s Bishal Baruah won the silver medal with 8.70 points.



Manipur’s Ch Gyaneshwor Singh won a silver medal in Taijijian event for men with a score of 8.60 points while the gold medal went to Samna Brahma of Assam.



Leimapokpam Sanatombi added a gold medal for Manipur in the women’s taijijian event securing 9.40 points while Nabanita Boro of Assam and Mepung Lamgu of Arunachal Pradesh won the silver and the bronze medal in this event.



Guruaribam Subhson of Manipur secured 9.10 points in the men’s Daoshu event to add another gold in Manipur’s tally while Mayanglambam Suraj bagged the silver medal with 9 points in this event.



The bronze medal went to Niloy Rabha of Assam.



Manipur’s Huidrom Ramananda Meitei got 9.10 points in the Nandao event for men’s to win the gold while Assam Sanjib Singh and Amit Kr Raut finished second and third.



A Sanathoibi Chanu of Manipur bagged a gold medal in the nandao event for women securing 8.65 points while Assam’s Sneha Kachari and Rongila Daimari sealed the silver and the bronze medal.



Taekwondo

Manipur players managed to stack up 3 gold and 1 bronze medal while Assam added 2 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medal to their tally through taekwondo events today.



AK Devika Devi of Manipur defeated Nabam Menia of Arunachal Pradesh to win the women’s 46-49 kg below gold medal.



Dzuvichunuo Rusta of Nagaland and Manumati of Assam won the bronze medals in this category.



Other Manipur who won the gold medal are S Tina (53 to 57 kg below) and Kh Sanatombi (over 62 kg).



Manipur’s K Roshan Singh got a bronze medal in the 63-68 kg below event for men.



Assam’s Ayushman got a gold medal in the 63-68 kg below event while Siddharta Singh got another gold medal in the over 74 kg category.



Archery

Manipur’s M Surendra bagged men’s 50+50 m Olympic round gold with a total of 663 points while Th Johnson (658) and Th Langamba (649) won the silver and the bronze medal.



In the women’s 50+50 m Olympic round event final, Ch Debiya shot 632 points to win the gold medal while W Maleshwori (606) and Damini Bora of Assam (605) settled with the silver and the bronze medal.



Table tennis: Manipur table tennis players collected two silver and 1 bronze medal while Assam were fortunate to win 2 gold medals today.



Shooting: Assam and Manipur collected 1 gold and 1 silver medal each in the shooting event staged today.

Weightlifting: Manipur bagged a total of 3 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medal today.



Manipur’s Ch Rahul lifted a total of 243 kg, 103 kg in snatch and 140 kg in clean and jerk to win the 89 kg category gold while K Roshilata Devi lifted 78 kg in snatch and 100 kg in clean and jerk in the women’s 64 kg for to win a gold medal.



Kh Sarjubala was also able to fetch a gold medal in the women’s 91 kg category by lifting a total of 185 kg, 82 kg in snatch and 103 kg in clean and jerk event staged today.

SOURCE: E Pao