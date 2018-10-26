North East Olympics: Arunachal Reaps Harvest of Medals

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh reaped a rich harvest of medals on the second day of the inaugural edition of the North East Olympic Games, which began in Manipur on Wednesday. The state won 24 medals, including 12 gold, three silver, and nine bronze medals.

The karatekas contributed the highest (10) number of medals – nine gold and one bronze. The lifters won two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal. Seven medals came from Taekwondo [one gold, one silver, and five bronze].

Mesom Singhi and Abab Sangdo won a gold medal each in the women and men’s individual kata event.

Goda Asha, Lokam Maya and Johny Mangkhiya won a gold medal each in their respective weight categories in women’s kumite.

Sinne Mikhu, Raja Yangfo, Matyup Tamblung and Janam Dodum won gold medals in their respective weight categories in men’s kumite.

Karsing Yanga bagged a bronze medal in women’s kumite.

Bamang Yakum of Nagaland bagged the gold medal in women’s below 55 kg kumite.

The last silver medal of the day came from Wushu, won by Realu Boo in the Tai Chi event. Marcy Naimong won bronze in Chanquan (Wushu). There were a total of 10 events in karate.

Lifters Jimjang Deru and Tami Tame clinched gold medals in the 61 kg and 55 kg weight category, respectively.

Jimjang won the gold with a total lift of 254 kg [snatch 110 kg, clean-and-jerk 144 kg]. The silver medal in this category went to Rishikanata Singh of Manipur [111 kg+142 kg].

Tami lifted 80 kgs in snatch and 100 kgs in clean-and-jerk to win the gold.

Techi Nabam [45 kg] won silver in women’s section with a total lift of 129 [snatch 56 kg and clean-and-jerk 73 kg).

The gold medal in this category went to Manipur’s K Ormila Devi [57 kg+77 kg]. Devi is the world champion in her weight category.

Balo Yamo won a bronze. She lifted 53 kg in snatch and 77 kg in clean-and-jerk.

The gold medal in this category went to H Jinarani Devi of Manipur. She lifted 64 kg in snatch and 88 kg in clean-and-jerk.

In Taekwondo, Gangphung Gangsa and Rupa Bayor won gold in mixed pair poomse.

The trio of Gangphung Gangsa, Ranjit Biswakarma and Tana Suraj won silver in men’s group poomse. Tara Sika, Dorik Gamoh and Khinsan Wangsu bagged bronze in the women’s group poomse.

Limi Riram and Taba Nyokum won a bronze medal each in men’s individual category while Nyalin Basar and Tana Eya won bronze medals in women’s category. Yabang Tali won a bronze medal in 5000 m race.

In badminton, Laa Yajum and Sonam Tamang advanced to the next rounds in women’s and men’s singles. Taniya Yasap and Rahul Thapa advanced to the second round in mixed doubles.

The pair of Pinki Karki and Taring Yania in women’s doubles and Raja Gupta and Akshay Raitu in men’s doubles also advanced to the next round. Six bronze medals were assured in boxing after three men and three women boxers entered into the semifinals.

Shooting and table tennis drew blank on the second day.

Arunachal Pradesh Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Dr Mohesh Chai visited all the games venues in the morning session to encourage the players of the state.

Meanwhile, AOA President Padi Richo, Sports Director Tadar Appa, and AKA president Likha Tara have expressed satisfaction over the performance of the state’s team.

SOURCE: The Arunachal Times