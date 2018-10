NE Bureau

With five gold, 11 silver and seven bronze medals, Assam occupy the third spot after hosts Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh in the medals tally of the 1st North East Olympic Games which is underway here at three different venues including Khuman Lampak Sports Complex on Thursday in Imphal.

Manipur with 30 medals including 12 gold, eight silver and 10 bronze occupy the top position.

Arunachal Pradesh followed with nine gold, two silver and eight bronze medals.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune