North Eastern Region Is Unique: PB Acharya

Nagaland Governor PB Acharya on Sunday remarked that the North Eastern region was unique and well known for its distinct culture and traditional lifestyle that offered a colourful mosaic, adding that every tribe from each of these states had its own unique culture, food and crafts.

He observed that though each tribe had its own distinct identity, culture and tradition, the people lived in harmony and peacefully, pointing out that unity in diversity was the peculiarity of India.

For this, he said the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) was established with the objective to promote and preserve the rich cultural heritage of the NAMASTE (N-Nagaland, A-Arunachal Pradesh, M-Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, A-Assam, S-Sikkim, T-Tripura and E-East) States.

Addressing the second day of the ongoing 10-day Hornbill Festival at Kisama, Acharya said festivals were an integral part of the tribes along with their traditional dance and music. It is the best time to know the culture and traditional costumes of the Northeast, he added.

Acharya said NEZCC had been the forerunner in preserving, nurturing and showcasing the cultural mosaic of the North-eastern States since its inception, adding that the rich composite culture of the region was seen by the country due to its initiative.

He commented that NAMASTE States were not only rich in terms of landscape, natural beauty and flora and fauna, but also in music and dance. He said the youth here were second to none and were experts musicians, both in traditional and modern music, a primary reason why rock music was so popular in this part of the country.

He said the people were talented in arts and skilled in handicrafts and handlooms, and their handicrafts and handlooms were acclaimed worldwide. He said the culture and handicraft and handloom items were in high demand all over the country and abroad.

Acharya exuded confidence that guests from within and outside the State and from abroad would further help in popularising the culture and tradition of the NAMASTE States, especially Nagaland.

Tourism, art & culture adviser H Khehovi Yepthomi, water resources development adviser Namri Nchang and fisheries, evaluation, economics & statistics advisor L Khumo were also present on Day-2 of the event, billed as festival of the festivals.

SOURCE: Nagaland Post

Image Credit: Nagaland Post