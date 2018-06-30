North East’s First Course on Image & Public Relations Completes Successfully

The first ever crash course on “Public Relations & Image Building” conducted in North East India was completed on Friday and the graduation ceremony was hosted by Dalmia Bharat Cement at their corporate office in Guwahati. The certificates and medallions to the successful candidates were handed over by Sandipan Nair, General Manager (Marketing & PR), Dalmia Bharat Cements. The course was conducted by Tangent Institute of Image & PR (TIIP) and supported by Learning & Promoting PR (LeaP-PR) Group.

Earlier, the students had an interactive session with Pradipta Roy Mahanta, Senior Executive (Marketing), Dalmia Cement. Addressing the graduating students, Sandipan Nair said, “Public Relations has become an integral part of our life today. Not only corporates and government departments, even individuals are finding it difficult to create a good image without PR skills. In this context, the role of skilled and trained PR personnel becomes all the more important.” Rupa Rani Sonowal, faculty, Mass Com & Journalism, Royal Global University, and Rehana Choudhury, Managing Partner, Foresight India Communication, also addressed the students on the occasion.

The crash course consisted of theoretical sessions on basic ingredients of PR; practical sessions comprising of visits to press clubs, press meets, event locations; outdoor engagements at corporate events; and industry visits. In addition, the students were also exposed to PR executives and practitioners through interactive meetings.

Hamad Berlashker, Resources Head, TIIP informed that youngsters from the North East who want to gather experience and skill in the field of public relations face a lot of problems on account of absence of big industries in the region and want of mentors to handhold and mentor them. With this in mind, TIIP & LeaP-PR have decided to extend all support to graduate and post graduate students of the region to enable them to find a firm foothold in the field of public relations.

In addition to the training and skill development support, LeaP-PR & TIIP are also organising PR Summits and other programmes such as workshops, seminars, and competitions to create an awareness about and promote public relations in the region.

The students who completed the course successfully are Harshaa Kutum, Kabyashri Gogoi, Mini Begum Choudhury, Nabam Saha, Priyanka Paul, Shrabani Barman, and Shruti Mallika Sharma. Mahamaya Ghosh, alumni of Tezpur University & Monaliza Goswami, student of Gauhati University were given commendation certificates by Dalmia Cement for their stellar roles in making the Mobile Theatre award function held recently a great success.

In his concluding remarks, Subhankar Banerjee, Course Coordinator, TIIP, said that plans are in hand for introducing tailor-made PR courses for professional groups such as lawyers, sales persons, teachers, doctors etc in the coming days.