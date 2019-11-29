North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum Reports ‘Rash Driving’

NET Bureau

MLA from North Shillong Adelbert Nongrum has reported to the Secretary, Meghalaya Urban Development Authority, about the “rash driving” by a bus driver of the department. “I believe he will be easily identifiable from your esteem department. An incident happened yesterday at around 3 to 4 pm at Jeep Stand near Qualapatty leading towards Garikhana where a bus bearing the license plate number ML01 7551 just passed through me at a very high speed in a busy commercial/ commuter area,” Nongrum said.

He informed that he personally went after the bus and called the traffic police to take hold of the situation.

“The rash driving by the bus drivers causes a sense of panic amongst pedestrian and the commuter alike. I would also like to express my deep concern over the alarmingly increasing rash driving cases on the roads of our city,” he said.

Stating that a number of cars and other vehicles has been constantly on the rise, he said, “If immediate counter measures are not taken, the city roads will become veritable killer roads.”

The MLA appealed to the authorities concerned to look into the issue and do the needful.

