Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 29 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum Reports ‘Rash Driving’

North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum Reports ‘Rash Driving’
November 29
14:03 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

MLA from North Shillong Adelbert Nongrum has reported to the Secretary, Meghalaya Urban Development Authority, about the “rash driving” by a bus driver of the department. “I believe he will be easily identifiable from your esteem department. An incident happened yesterday at around 3 to 4 pm at Jeep Stand near Qualapatty leading towards Garikhana where a bus bearing the license plate number ML01 7551 just passed through me at a very high speed in a busy commercial/ commuter area,” Nongrum said.

He informed that he personally went after the bus and called the traffic police to take hold of the situation.

“The rash driving by the bus drivers causes a sense of panic amongst pedestrian and the commuter alike. I would also like to express my deep concern over the alarmingly increasing rash driving cases on the roads of our city,” he said.

Stating that a number of cars and other vehicles has been constantly on the rise, he said, “If immediate counter measures are not taken, the city roads will become veritable killer roads.”

The MLA appealed to the authorities concerned to look into the issue and do the needful.

Source: The Sentinel

Tags
Adelbert Nongrumbus drivermeghalayaMeghalaya Urban Development AuthorityMLArash drivin
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.