Northeast Can be Favoured Tourist Destination: Mukul Sangma

Meghalaya and other north-eastern states can collectively become one of the most favoured tourist destinations, Chief Minister Mukul M. Sangma has said.

“The huge diversity of the region, the vibrant culture, way of life, picturesque landscape and youth with good command over English language are the inherent strengths of the region,” he said at the plenary meetings of the North Eastern Council on Monday.

Sangma stressed on the need for aggregating the potentiality of the north-eastern states to promote the region as an exclusive and high end tourist destination.

“Given the background of the region which is perceived as a conflict zone, it is imperative that the people’s love for football and the unifying power of the game must be leveraged upon to further strengthen the unity and integrity of India,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the pool of talent in sports, particularly football, must be taken advantage of by channelizing the potentialities of the youth through promotion of sports and games.

