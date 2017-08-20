Northeast Centre for Ethno Medicinal Research Inaugurated at Hengbung

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singhalong with Commerce and Industries Minister Thongam Bishwajit Singh inaugurated North East Centre for Ethno Medicinal Research at Hengbung Village in Kangpokpi district on Saturday. The Research Centre was opened within the campus of Foundation for Environment & Economic Development Services (FEEDS) near KrishiVigyan Kendra (KVK), Hengbung.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Deputy Chief Minister said, opening of such a centre will be a milestone in North-East especially to Manipur as the State has abundant medicinal plants. He said, we have so many traditional ways of healing ailments by using various medicinal plants. Although, proper codification for treatment of diseasesby using medicinal plants are yet to be done. If we have the knowledge of its medicinal values by analysing its ingredients and chemicals, it will be more helpful to undergo treatments. The newly opened research centre would play an important role in this regard, he added.

Yumnam Joykumar Singh further said, lots of research work needs to be done to utilize ethno- medicinal plants in treatment of diseases. He said, besides confining on some of the medicinal plants, researchers would also pay their attention to other plants that have some medicinal values which are abundant to our environment. He urged to co-ordinate institutes like ICAR, IBSD & Central Agricultural University to undertake research work in various fields that are productive and useful for the people as a whole.

Thongam Bishwajit Singh said, ethno-medicinal treatment have been a long tradition in healing ailments in our society. He said, out of 12,000 medicinal plant species which are reported in the world, 430 species are found in the North-East of which 108 species have identified in Manipur. Therefore, all need to aware its importance. He further said, State Government with the help of the Centre will also try to take steps for felicitation of traditional medicinal treatments. If the Research Centre works out ways to identify medicinal aspects of various plants in the State, even investors from within and outside the country will come and it can generate employment to the local populace thereby enhancing their sustainability for livelihood and developing entrepreneurship. Bishwajit appealed the people to co-operate each other especially to those people who work for the welfare of the people for a better tomorrow.