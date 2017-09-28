Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 28 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Northeast Festival to Begin from November 3

Northeast Festival to Begin from November 3
September 28
18:39 2017
The fifth edition of the North East Festival highlighting the rich tradition and culture of North-East India will begin on November 3 at IGNCA, Janpath, New Delhi. The major attractions will be Naga warrior dance, Thang ta of Manipur, Hojagiri of Tripura, Bamboo dance of Mizoram, Wangala dance of Meghalaya, and Lion dance of Arunachal Pradesh.

Apart from the traditional dances, the festival will also provide an opportunity to more than 150 artisans and weavers from the North Eastern states to display their handicrafts. Around 30 stalls will offer cuisines from the region. Tourism is also one of the main focus of the upcoming festival.

The First Edition of North East Festival (NEF) was organised in 8th and 9th November, 2013 at IGNCA, New Delhi. For the first time in the history, 8 North Eastern State Governments joined hand to showcase the North East.

NEF got widespread publicity across the country and has become a platform for taking up various issues of North Eastern region. The festival has been widely appreciated across all sectors and every year huge crowds enjoy the festival.

Entertainment

Latest News

