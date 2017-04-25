Wed, 26 Apr 2017

Northeast Fiesta Held in Punjab

April 25
13:25 2017
The 2nd edition of Northeast Fiesta which was organized by Northeast Students’ Organization, Jalandhar in Punjab in association with MBD NEOPOLIS from April 21 to 23.

This event was organized to showcase the cultural diversity of all the states of Northeast to all the people of Punjab. Folk dance, folk song, handloom, art exhibition, the photography exhibition and discussion session was presented from all the eight states.

Besides, in addition the celebrity singers from Northeast and Punjab enthralled the audience with their folk numbers. Noted designers from Northeast such as Doichong Buchem and Piketo Y Zhimo showcased their rich traditional designs during the event.

This year’s cultural celebration mainly focused on the fusion of the Northeast diversified culture with the rich culture of Punjab.

