Northeast India Strengthens Ties with Myanmar

The Mandalay Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MRCCI) and businesses from northeast India met to discuss trade between the two regions on February 24. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between companies in Mandalay and northeastern India was also signed.

Mr. Nanda Singh Bhaisora, consul general of India, said that the purpose of holding the meeting is to promote the development of products manufactured in Northeastern India and develop cross-border trading between the two countries. He added that Indian products are also compatible with Myanmar’s requirements.

“We discussed our handloom and weaving business, handicraft business and the trading of fruits, spices, chili, a variety of fruits, herbal plants and also handmade crafts made out of bamboo. We aim to improve and promote these products for trade with Myanmar as our two countries have many similarities. For example, our ethnic attires are similar,” said Mr Nanda.

Businesses from northeastern Indian provinces such as Manipur, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram exhibited their products in Mandalay and initiated discussions with local traders.

“Mandalay plays an important role in the development of Indian businesses. We welcome cooperation with India, which will also benefit local businesses and enable them to diversify their markets and grow. More broadly, the private sector needs to develop before the economy can grow,” said U Aung San Win, the newly elected vice chair of MRCCI.

“The northeast region of India is developing and that’s why besides Myanmar, it will also trade with Lao, Thailand and Vietnam. But India-Myanmar relations are historical and strong. Besides cooperating on trade and development, both sides have great potential to engage in tourism services,” said Mr. Gautan Muko Padia, India Ambassador to Myanmar.

Myanmar Times