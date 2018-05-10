Northeast India’s Largest Campus Placement Drive

After the success of three consecutive years, Assam down town University, is all set to conduct its 4th edition of JOB FAIR 2018 the “Largest On – Campus Placement Drive” on 19th and 20th May, 2018 for the students of Entire North-Eastern Region. The concept of Placement Drive which is open for all was pioneered by Assam down town University in North East India and recently the University did a similar Drive in Kathmandu for the benefit of not only the students of AdtU from Nepal but for all the students of the valley.

The venue for the Placement drive shall be the Campus of Assam down town University at Sankar Madhab Path, Gandhi Nagar, Panikhaiti, Guwahati, Assam, which has a capacity of over 3000 foot falls.

Placement drives are commonly used for entry level recruitment but in AdtU the drive is open for all, therefore both freshers and experience holders can sit on live interviews and experience some of the topmost corporate houses from across the country. AdtU envisioned to provide a convenient location for students to meet employers and face their interviews. It is also therefore, an opportunity for students to meet with companies and talk to them about their expectations from them as students and answer their questions such as the degree or work experience required for a particular job. This year, the placement drive has on board approximately 70 topmost companies to cater to the needs of the students of the entire North Eastern region.

The upcoming edition of the PLACEMENT DRIVE 2018 shall endeavour to educate the young minds participating from various educational institutions of India and make them aware of the various prospects of Jobs in different sectors. The drive shall also act as a medium of providing a platform to those students who are passing out this year to apply for jobs directly. Further, it shall not only be a pioneer in providing such a platform to the students but also cater to make them aware of the competitive spirit in bringing out the best in them in sync with the national or global talents.

AdtU, truly believe that this kind of initiatives shall not only be pioneer in providing the students with various job opportunities but also nurture their abilities to reach a global high.