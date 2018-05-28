Northeast Kishan Morcha Samwad Baithak and Kishan Sabha Held in Arunachal

Held for the first time in Arunachal Pradesh, the one-day Northeast Kishan Morcha Samwad Baithak and Kishan Sabha concluded successfully on Monday with participation of about 500 BJP Kishan Morcha delegates from across the state and from the states of Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Assam.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu who graced the occasion as chief guest, thanked the BJP party for holding a Northeast level meeting in Roing. He said its a historic day and hoped that the farmers of the area would benefit from the deliberations held on the development of Arunachal’s agriculture sector.

The Chief Minister said the state government is preparing a roadmap to make agriculture a profitable business for farmers in the state. He informed that an agriculture conclave was held recently drawing experts from all over the country to prepare such a roadmap.

He said Arunachal is blessed with about 25 lakh ha of cultivable land yet only 3.6 ha of these lands are used. To exploit these potentials, the Chief Minister informed that state government had made several key announcements for development of agri & allied sector in the state. He also said the state government has clubbed the different departments of agri % allied sector under one ministry for proper coordination and efficiency.

The Chief Minister informed that a guideline is being released on June 8-9 next for budget implementation. Workshops for lawmakers and officers are also being conducted to equip them with all the tools and information for successful budget implementation.

The Chief Minister informed that state government will establish an Orange Nursery, R&D and Referral Centre at Roing through KVK and State Horticultural Research Institute and in collaboration with Central Citrus Research Institute Nagpur with an outlay of Rs. 2 crore. He also said support will be provided for establishment of an integrated pack house at Dambuk and Pasighat on PPP mode and Rs 25 lakhs has been earmarked for export promotion subsidy on orange.

The Chief Minister informed that Rs 18 crores has been proposed for establishment of 6 wholesale markets at Mahadevpur, Roing, Ruksin, Likabali, Kimin, Bhalukpong to strengthen the agriculture produce marketing chain.

He said under CM’s Sashakt Kisan Yojana, Rs 70 crores has been earmarked for creation of agriculture development society for a flexible resource base at district level to select beneficiaries, provide targeted agricultural extension, agricultural inputs, implements and marketing support as per locally felt need of the district. He said under this scheme, three Krishi mitras with graduation or diploma in Agriculture/Veterinary graduates will be appointed in each society to support its activities and management including extension work.

In order to encourage aggregation of produce and advantages of common facilities, the CM informed that under Chief Minister’s Krishi Samuh Yojana Rs. 40 crore has been earmarked to encourage Farmers Producers Organizations, Livestock Cooperatives, Fisheries and Sericulture Cooperatives. These societies with 150 members will be given a credit risk fund of Rs. 5 crore as comfort to APEX bank to provide collateral free loans of upto Rs. 50 lakh.

The CM also informed that proposal has been made to establish a Nursery and R&D Centre, Referral Laboratory for Kiwi and orange at Ziro in partnership with College of Horticulture Pasighat and KVK. He informed that rootstock for Kiwi from New Zealand will be imported through the College of Horticulture Pasighat with an outlay of Rs. 5 crore.

Later addressing the Kisan Sabha meeting held in the afternoon, the Chief Minister advised the party workers to always uphold the image of the party. He said several party members have shed their blood to keep the spirit and ideology of the party alive.

He also said as party is the bridge between the people and the govt, he appealed them to spread awareness about govt schemes and flagships programmes. The CM said the state is receiving enormous support from the centre today. Had such support received 15 years earlier, the state would have raced much ahead in development.

Earlier Kishan Morcha members from other northeastern states including Arunachal submitted their report on their activities in their respective states.

During the occasion, about 70 Congress members of Roing assembly constituency joined the BJP party, which included 9 Anchal Samity Members, 5 GPC chairpersons including former ZPMs and several Congress party workers.

State BJP President Tapir Gao, DCM Chowna Mein, Rashtriya Sanghathak Kisan Morcha Hridya Nath, Agriculture Minister Dr Mohesh Chai and National Secretary (BJKM) Shambhu Kumar also spoke on the occasion.