Northeast Police: Imperfectly Perfect

Cover Story of November Edition, Kingson Chingakham

With rising security issues from within and outside the borders, there have been demands for police reforms to meet the security challenges. But the governments’ spending on police remains about 3 per cent in the country and suffers from numerous problems like shortage in weaponry, deficiency in police vehicles and under-utilisation of funds earmarked for modernisation of infrastructure. The United Nations recommended standard 222 police per lakh persons. But in India, the actual strength is just 137 police per lakh persons. Till January 2016, there were 24 per cent vacancies in the state forces amounting to about 5.5 lakh vacancies. On the other hand, the central forces had 7 per cent vacancies. Northeast Today analyses the status of police forces in the region.

State Expenditure in Police Forces

The Northeast region is one of the conflict-ridden regions in the country with problems of home grown insurgency, border disputes and high crime rates under Indian Penal Code (IPC). Yet, it remains one of the most neglected regions due to discriminatory allocation of funds, underutilisation in some states and lack of political will for reforms. Therefore, it is important to analyse the crime records of the region and urge for police reforms in utmost urgency.

The state-wise expenditure in police forces needs a closer look. According to previous year’s PRS India report, Manipur spends the highest in the region at 8.7 per cent followed by Nagaland at 7.2 per cent, Tripura at 4.9 per cent, Mizoram and Sikkim at 4.8 per cent and Meghalaya at 4.2 per cent. Though Assam has most numbers of criminal cases, the expenditure is just 2.8 per cent. Manipur, in spite of spending large amount, have failed to reduce the incidents of crimes. On the other hand, Assam government has shown less interest to increase expenditure. Some states are over funded with no positive results while some states remain under funded.

There are two states-Meghalaya and Sikkim where there have been substantive reduction in the state expenditures in police forces from 2014- 15 to 2015-16. In Meghalaya, the expenditure in 2015-16 saw a reduction of around Rs 135 crores from 2014-15. Similarly, Sikkim also experienced a marginal reduction in the state expenditure from Rs 314 crores in 2014-15 to Rs 278 crores in 2015-16.

With police excesses carried out in most of the states, people have lost trust and confidence in the police forces. Many prefer not to go to police station in fear of harassment. Common people have become victims due to over exercising of police powers. This poor public-police relation should be rebuilt to gain confidence from the people. The police cannot function without the support and confidence of the people. The police forces should be provided with top notch training. They should also be educated or human rights in order to remind them that they are the ‘guardians of law and order’ and not the violators of human rights.

Communication is highly indispensable in this present scenario, where a threat can arise at any moment. Police Telecommunication Network (POLNET) is a satellite-based wide area network for the modernisation of police telecommunication in the country set up in 2002. But the POLNET has been down and lying not functional in most of the states in the region with no signs of revival any sooner.

There is a rise for community policing in Manipur and Assam. In Manipur, the ‘Meira Paibis’ (women torch bearers) have taken up the role of ‘guardians of the civil society’. The influence can also be seen in the Manipur Basti in Assam. Such community policing deters most of the people from committing crimes in the state as the criminals are publicly shamed and punished. In addition, the Meira Paibis patrol and protest to seek redress against human rights violations committed by the paramilitary and armed forces. The Meira Paibis were recently awarded the ‘Times of India Social Impact Award’.

The problem of accountability has been in debate for long. At present, the police accountability lies not to the law but to the political executives. The politicians have misused their powers to transfer and remove well performing police officers to serve their interests. There is no stability in the system as the police forces are not provided with operational freedom. The accountability to the political system should be done away with and instead appoint an independent authority with members from the police forces which will overlook to the matters of transfers and appointments.

Inadequate Representation of Women

There is no adequate representation of women personnel in the police forces. Rape victims prefer talking to women police officers than male. But due to the lack of women personnel, the victims do not even want to visit the police stations to report their cases. There should be policies to include more women in the police forces. Let us remove the perceptions that women are physically weak as compared to men. Give them a chance, they will showcase their strengths. At present, the Northeast has around 8600 women police out of the total 1,22,912 women police in the country.

More ‘women police stations’ should be set up to address women specific issues. According to Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), there were 586 women stations across the country in 2016. The north-eastern states only have 25 women police stations so far. On the worrisome side, three states- Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim- do not have a single women police station. Manipur has the maximum numbers women police station numbering 9.

Shortage of Police Stations

The presence of a police station is indispensable, considering the fact that it gives a sense of safety to the community or the neighbourhood. Though most of the states in the northeast have adequate police stations in respect to the population and geography, there are two states that require attention.

According to the latest data available from the BPRD, Arunachal Pradesh is short of 16 police stations from the sanctioned number of 101. Manipur is short of 14 police stations from the sanctioned number of 86. On the positive side, Meghalaya has more than the sanctioned police stations. Therefore, care should be taken to meet the sanctioned police stations to meet the public safety.

People belonging to such geographical areas, which do not have police stations in the vicinity have faced hardships as it takes longer time and resources to take help from the nearest police station. Such hardships can be prevented if there are adequate numbers of police stations at equal distance.

Total Police per Lakh Population

As the law and order of the region deteriorates, the need of more police personnel is ever increasing. Relatively, as compared to other states, the sanctioned number of police per lakh of population in the region is higher. However, the actual police per lakh of population in all the northeast states are lower than the sanctioned number. The highest deployment in the region can be seen in Manipur with 975 police per lakh population, short of 269 from the sanctioned number of 1243. Nagaland, on the other hand, has 940 police per lakh population, which is 24 more than the sanctioned number in January, 2016.

Assam has the lowest sanctioned number of police, with just 140 police per lakh population, 25 police less than the sanctioned number of 165 police per lakh population. Besides Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura, the rest of the states have police above 700 per lakh population. There is a need to re-strengthen the force as the density of population is expected to increase with the passage of time.

Police Branch Dealing With Intelligence

The Intelligence Branch within the police system is needed for tactical, strategic and investigative support. The intelligence branch monitors the activities of traditional and non-traditional organized crime groups and gangs, activities of pro-vincial high risk offenders and sometimes federal too which have to work in liaison with other law enforcement agencies and investigate and gathering intelligence relating to any other threats. There is a huge requirement of IPS officers in the intelligence branch in the northeast region because of the persistent internal and external threats.

At the level of DGP/Additional DGP/ IGP/ Special IGP, there are no sanctioned officers in Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura. In Sikkim, though the sanctioned strength is 3, all the three positions were vacant at the time of filing this report. The other states have also suffered from shortages of such high level officers in the intelligence branch. Lack of such officers possess challenge to conflict resolution and the region continues to bear the brunt of several threats.

Dealing with Organised Crimes

AFSPA has been forced in many states to counter insurgency, extremism and other organised crimes. But the law and order situation of the states needs largely to be looked into by the state forces.

To the most shocking data revelation, six states-Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura- do not have any sanctioned special task force assigned at the level of DGP/ Additional DGP/ IGP/DIG to deal with insurgents, extremists, terrorists and other organised gangs. Though Meghalaya has two sanctioned officers, the seats have been lying vacant. On the other hand, Assam is the only state in the region which has a single officer to deal with such issues.

Even at the subordinate levels of AIGP/SSP/SP/Additional SP/Deputy Commissioner/ ASP/Deputy SP, the status is worrisome. Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura do not have any sanctioned task force. Meghalaya has the largest sanctioned force at this level with 58, though the actual strength is just 16. Sikkim hired one officer at the ASP/Deputy SP level, though it was not sanctioned. Similarly, Manipur has seven officers at the ASP/Deputy SP level out of eight sanctioned officers.

The need is not to hire more in the subordinate rankings. The focus should be on hiring IPS officers to take over the task force and execute the challenges faced by the states. The lack of adequate IPS officers in the region has led the politicians play with their wishes in dealing law and order, which have proved detrimental due to lack of specialisation.

Strength and Reservations of SC

At the level of Deputy Superintendent of police and constables, the total police force in the country belonging to SC was 2, 46,967. Higher proportion of strength and reservations are seen in the Hindi heartlands, but north-eastern states have low strength and reservations for SC. In total, there is around 8,986 SC police personnel at the police forces of the Northeast.

According to the 2011 Census, Assam had the highest SC population in the region with 4, 68,568. The state has 7 per cent reservations at the level between Deputy Superintendent and constables. But there has been a gap in filling up this 7 per cent. Tripura has the second largest SC population with 1, 54,112 and holds a reservation of 17 per cent in the police forces, the largest in the region. Since other states are predominantly tribal dominated, there is a reservation of just 1 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh has no reservation in the police forces for the SC population and no data of SC population in the state is available. Since Assam has larger SC population, representation of SC community in police forces needs to be strengthened. Reservations on paper without implementation will bear serious malpractices in the police system.

Strength and Reservation of ST

According to the 2011 Census, the eight North-eastern states jointly had a ST population of 24, 52,538. With 74,363 ST people engaged with the police forces in the eight states, the northeast contributes 37 per cent to the total ST police personnel in the country at the level of Deputy Superintendent and constables.

Nagaland has 100 per cent ST reservation in the police forces. With a strength of 23430, Nagaland has the highest number of ST population in the police forces in the country. Meghalaya has 85 per cent ST reservation, followed by Arunachal Pradesh at 80 per cent with 10,602 and 8,730 forces each. Though Mizoram has a ST population of around 2, 09,154, there is, however, no reservations earmarked for the ST community. But that does not mean that there is no ST representation in the state police force. In 2016, as per BPRD data, Mizoram had 7,989 ST people serving at the police forces.

Strength and Reservation of OBC

The government has withheld the caste data of OBCs and the upper caste from the 2011 socio- economic and caste census. The reason behind this is political and therefore, due to unavailability of data, the representation of the OBC community in most of the states has been confusing.

There are no reservations for OBC in the police forces in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. As a result, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Tripura do not have police forces in the OBC category as per the data available from 2016. Though Mizoram has no reservation for the OBC category, there were 154 police personnel from the category in the police forces.

In the region, with a representation of 27 pc, Assam has the largest reservations for the OBCs in the police forces, which is followed by Sikkim with 21 pc and Manipur with 17 pc. Assam has nearly 16, 754 police personnel belonging to the OBC category.

The mere data of police personnel from the OBC category cannot be interpreted positively as the population of the castes are not available. Therefore, the questions of appropriate representation and under-representation of the OBC category are still lying unanswered. This has become the playing field for the politicians to earn brownie points during the elections.

Shortage of Modernisation Grants

During the elections, political parties and their candidates run rhetoric of modernization of the police force in the region. Promises are forgotten once they come to power. In 2015-16, no modernisation grants were made available in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya and Nagaland by their own respective state governments. Along with this, the Centre did not give any modernisation grants to Meghalaya and Tripura. Therefore, in the 2015-16 fiscal, Meghalaya became the only state in the region that did not receive any modernisation grants- either from the Centre or the state government.

Although, the rest of the states received grants for modernisation, the grants were under-utilised. Assam received Rs 179 crores from the Centre and Rs 5 crores from the state government in the 2015-16 fiscal. But only Rs 5.87 crores were utilised out of the total grant of Rs 184 crores. Arunachal Pradesh was given Rs 2.85 crores for modernisation by the Centre in the same financial year but not a single rupee was utilised. Manipur utilised only 25 per cent of the grants made available by the Centre in 2015-16. On the other hand, Mizoram utilised 52 per cent of the available grants for modernisation.

Sikkim and Nagaland were the two states in the region to utilise 100 per cent of the grants available for modernisation in 2015-16. Sikkim was given a minuscule grant of Rs 2.86 crores by the Central government. Whereas Nagaland received the highest Central grant in the region (Rs 862) crores from the central government. An additional amount of Rs 111.39 crores was made available by the Nagaland government for modernisation.

The blame game between the Centre and the state governments of inadequate grants for modernization is just an attempt to cover up the inability of the politicians in power for optimum utilization of the grants for modernisation. Therefore, proper accounting and audit should be done before releasing the grants in the next financial year. The consideration for release of funds should be also made by evaluating the performances in the previous financial year.

Lacking in Police Stations

Police vehicles, telephones and wireless sets are the basic requirements to operate a police station. But there are many police stations in the region which do not have either of the three or all of them. 2016 data reveals that, in terms of lack of availability of police vehicles, overal 21 police stations in Manipur did not have any police vehicles.

Lack of telephones is another problem in most of the police stations. One of the excuses to justify this is that due to rise of mobile phones, there does not arise to install telephones at the police stations as mobility is necessary during operations. But a landline telephone connection is mandatory for every police station for speedy communication. Manipur and Meghalaya have 67 police stations that did not have telephones.

Again, Manipur tops the chart in terms of lack of wireless sets. 43 police stations in Manipur did not have wireless sets. Manipur has performed badly in providing basic infrastructure in spite of being the state which spends highest in police expenditure. We cannot hope for modernisation in a situation like this when some of the police stations do not have the basic infrastructure. This is not due to lack of funds or grants. But the problem is due to underutilisation of the funds and lack of a political will.

Though it might not be adequate as laid down in the country’s standards, Assam, Sikkim and Tripura performed exceedingly well as all police stations are well equipped with police vehicles, telephones and wireless sets.

IPS Officers in Northeast

In March 2017, a total of 908 posts of IPS officers were lying vacant in the country. As many as 3,894 IPS officers are working against the total sanctioned strength of 4,802. The north-eastern states had a sanction of 493 IPS officers in 2016. But there were 161 vacancies in total.

Till 2016, Assam had the highest number of sanctioned IPS officers. But there were a shortage of 25 officers from the sanctioned strength of 135. On the other hand, with just 19 officers, Mizoram saw the lowest sanctioned number of IPS officers in the region.

Though there were vacancies in every state, Nagaland, however, had the highest number of vacancies in 2016 and there was a shortage of 35 IPS officers from the sanctioned number of 70. Mizoram and Nagaland did not have a single woman IPS officer. On the other hand, Manipur had the highest number of women IPS officers with a strength of seven. In total, the north-eastern states had 21 women IPS officers in 2016. Out of the 332 actual strength of IPS officers (in the region), 9 officers took training abroad.

The gruesome situation of lack of adequate IPS officers have repercussion in execution of sensitive cases involving women issues, cases related to extremism and other organized crimes. Intelligence report cannot be identified on time; therefore, the states do not have enough preventive measures that can thwart threats and other attacks.

Computers Available with State Police Forces

As of January 2016, the eight states of the northeast had a total 2,318 computers with the police forces, which is almost one-fifth of the total computers in the state forces of Madhya Pradesh (total of 10,322 computers). Therefore, the availability of computers at the police stations in the eight states is very low as compared to the country’s standards. The geographical size and fewer police stations cannot be the reasons for the shortage of computers at the police stations.

Tripura had 499 computers in January, 2015. In a span of another year, only three computers were added. The state now possesses the maximum computers in the region. Sikkim had the lowest computers in the whole country (leaving Union Territories). Sikkim just had 167 computers in January 2015 and an addition of four computers was made by January 2016. The state now has 171 computers in total.

With the crunch of computers in most of the police stations, there have been inadequate updating of the records and communication has halted as most of the stations are not even connected with internet. In this digital era, there are papers piling up on the table. Some have even been misplaced. In order to maintain these records, the police stations require computers and other accessories like printers and scanners. The state government should take care of this and appropriate funds should be made available to acquire computers for the police stations.

CCTV to Monitor Security

One of the most astonishing revelations is that police forces in Sikkim did not use CCTVs till 2016. This causes a grave concern since Sikkim lies in the volatile international borders. Though, the state looks internally peaceful, but chances should not be taken. The state police are not well prepared in terms of installing CCTV cameras at important public places which would help them at time of needs.

Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura have less than 35 CCTVs. There are many areas in these states which have been prone to cases of extremism and insurgencies. With less than 35 CCTVs, it is challenging to monitor security issues. Instead of under-utilising the funds, it should be pumped into installing CCTV to increase security level.

In Manipur and Nagaland, there is not even a single camera used for traffic. Whereas, in a state like Assam used only two cameras for traffic. There have been n numbers of traffic violation cases in the region. This has been compounded due to unavailability of breath analysers and speedometers. As on January 2016, Nagaland and Mizoram had zero speedometers. Also, Nagaland was the only state which did not have even a single breath analyser.

Use of CCTV is directly linked with the availability of personnel to monitor. At the present scenario, there are no adequate person who can be earmarked for monitoring the CCTV due to large vacancies. With the rising security concerns, the hiring of the sanctioned police personnel should be done without any delay.

Crime Records of Northeast

The National Crime Record Bureau, 2015-16, stated that in the entire northeast, Assam topped in terms of IPC crime rate. Assam recorded 321.8 cases per one lakh population. The other states registered in between 110-230 per one lakh population except Nagaland, which accounted to just 55.1 cases.

Even though Manipur has the highest police expenditure, the percentage of disposal of IPC crime cases remain lowest in the region at 18.6 per cent in 2016. There should be proper evaluation to check the mismatch between the funds allocated and the negative results. Mizoram recorded the highest disposal rate at 80.2 per cent.

It is shocking to see the numbers of crime against women in the region. Assam recorded the highest with 23,258 cases in 2016. Two districts of Assam- Barpeta and Dhubri recorded 2,682 and 2,021 cases each. Tripura is second in the list with 1,267 cases. Nagaland registered 90 cases.

There have been several reports of cyber- crimes from the region but the region lacks in manpower and infrastructure to handle cyber-crimes. Most of the cyber-crimes are either postponed or referred to other central agencies.

In 2015, Assam recorded the highest number of agitations in the country. The Assam Police had to tackle 1,646 agitations in total. The state was also the hotbed of students’ agitations numbering 659 and labour agitations with 180 cases. In the national media, Assam has been featured several times for communal violence. In reality, Nagaland had the maximum communal agitations with 9 cases. In 2015, Meghalaya and Sikkim had zero agitation rates. But due to shift in power and other social factors these states have seen rise in such cases.

Positive News

Though 100 per cent of police districts in Assam, Nagaland and Manipur were reportedly affected by terrorism/extremism in 2015, the cases of terrorism and insurgency related fatalities have been reduced from 1,051 cases in 2008 to 165 cases in 2016. Also, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Sikkim showed extremely good results with zero cases of human trafficking. But Assam is still plagued with 1,317 cases of human trafficking.

Conclusion

Till January 2016, the eight states in the northeast had 26,935 vacancies in the state police forces. Sikkim and Mizoram had 25 per cent vacancies each from the sanctioned number followed by Manipur with 22 per cent, Meghalaya with 16 per cent, and Assam with 15 per cent, and Arunachal Pradesh with 14 per cent and Tripura at 12 per cent. Surprisingly, Nagaland over hired 690 personnel than the actual sanctioned number of 21,574 personnel.

The amount of vacancies has overburdened the state forces. Frustration and other psychological pressures have resulted to low productivity of the police forces in most of the states. Out of 100, around 80 of them who are below the ranks of Sub-Inspector, reported that they are not happy with their jobs. The second administrative reforms suggested certain reforms to increase the job satisfaction of the police force. But most of these recommendations remained on paper and the police forces continue to suffer the pressure with ever increasing crime rates.

On September 27, the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh announced a package of Rs 25,000 crore for police reforms. An outlay of Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for the North-eastern states to upgrade police infrastructure, set up training institutes and enhance investigation facilities. This has given huge opportunity to the states to revamp and upgrade the system. The funds should be wisely used to procure weaponry, police vehicles and other infrastructural developments.

(Sources: Ministry of Home Affairs, Bureau of Police Research and Development, and National Crime Records Bureau)

Cover Illustration: Amrith Basumatary