Northeast Shining in UPSC Exams

May 11
15:20 2016
22 students from the Northeast brought pride and glory to the region as they qualified for the Civil Services. The UPSC had declared the results of the Civil Services Examination 2015 on Tuesday.

Out of a total of 1078 qualifying students, 8 were from Assam, 8 from Manipur, 2 from Arunachal Pradesh and one each from Meghalaya, Nagaland,Sikkim and Tripura.

The qualified candidates are-

Assam- Padmanabh Baruah (194), Sagarika Nath (199), Bidisha Kalita (210), Purno Borah (466), Saurabjyoti Bora (577), Jyotirmoy Bailung (786), Niharika Ingti (930) and Mamonee Doley (1,005)

Manipur- Khumanthem Diana Devi (24), S Asker Ali (167), Kritidas Thokchom (540), Haridas Rajkumar (686), Ruveda Salam (764), Kshetrimayum Shivakanta Singh (752), M Thangsuansang Zou (915) and Elvina Lalmuanpuii Leivon (1018)

Arunachal Pradesh- Duyu Kampu (1034) and Chajat Lowang(1039)

Nagaland- Rumbemo T Kithan (968)
Meghalaya- Dukini Kyndiah (1043)
Sikkim- Yangchen Bhutia (956)
Tripura- Sayan Debbarma (992)

Northeast Today congratulates them all and wishes them all luck in their future endeavours

