Northeast Students Come Together to Create Road Safety Awareness in Pune

NET Bureau

In a bid to raise awareness about safe traffic driving, a traffic awareness program was organised by the Highway Security Police, Maharashtra under the guidance and direction of Vinay Kargaonkar, Additional DG, Highway Security Police, Maharashtra, along with the Naga Students’ Union Pune (NSUP), Arunachal Students Welfare Association Pune (ASWAP) and the Asomi Pune led by SK Souriio Hitler, former president of Northeast Community Organisation of Pune (NECOP) and former president Naga Students’ Union Pune (NSUP).

Amol Tambe, Superintendent of Police (SP) and his department welcomed the students attending the awareness programme and gave a brief introduction and importance of the road safety measures. The campaigners created awareness about the importance of wearing seat belt, traffic rules and regulations and the safety measures while driving.

The participants reached out to the public and campaigned on road safety. The campaigners carried placards highlighting the importance of road safety and fatal risks caused by vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, the Superintendent of Police (SP) appreciated the initiative taken by the students from northeast residing in Pune. He also gave an overview of the hierarchy and functioning of the various traffic branches under his jurisdiction in Pune region.

SK Souriio Hitler, also appealed the public to not only learned how to drive but also learn to follow all the traffic rule and regulations and wear seat belt at all time for the safety of all in the road.

This was stated in a release issued to the media.