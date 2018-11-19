Northeast Today Interacts With BCMJ Students on International Men’s Day

NET Bureau

The Northeast Today team on Monday interacted with the students of Dr Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Mass Communication & Journalism (BCMJ), Cotton University, on the occasion of International Men’s Day.

During the interaction, the students were asked to share their views and opinions on the importance of celebrating the day.

The theme for International Men’s Day 2018 is ‘Positive Role Models’ or ‘Men Leading By Examples’. The students were also asked to tell about their role models or the inspiration of their lives.

“I have two role models- Raghu Rai and Anurag Kashyap. Both of them have struggled their way up and have become what they are today. While shooting for Gangs Of Wasseypur, Kashyap waited for six months to shoot one bomb blast scene. He did not have money to shoot the scene,” said Chinmoy, a first-year student.

Adding further he said, “I love Raghu Rai’s photographs as his photographs speak a different language altogether. The way he captured late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s daily life, it is exceptionally beautiful. His captures during the Bangladesh liberation war are a testimony of his brilliance.”

Another student Puja, while sharing her thoughts said, “My role model is my elder brother. He is the world for me. I have never met such an amazing person like him. He guides me, he supports me and he is always there for me when I am in some trouble.”

When being asked if days like Men’s Day and Women’s Day should be celebrated or not, there was a division of opinions.

“I don’t think we need to celebrate such a day. If someone is special, then he or she will be anyways special and one particular day is not going to change anything,” said Mustaque, another first-year student.

Attended by around 30 students, the Northeast Today interaction was a success.

Before the interactions and discussions began, there was a PowerPoint presentation about the topic presented by the Northeast Today team. In their presentation, the Northeast Today team spoke at length about the reasons for celebrating men’s day, shedding some light on its history.

The team specifically highlighted six pillars for which men’s day is celebrated or say must be celebrated.

The first pillar is to promote positive male role models; not just movie stars and sportsmen but every day, working-class men who are living decent, honest lives.

To celebrate men’s positive contributions to society, community, family, marriage, child care, and to the environment is the second pillar.

The other pillars are- to focus on men’s health and well-being; social, emotional, physical and spiritual; to highlight discrimination against men; in areas of social services, social attitudes and expectations, and law; to improve gender relations and promote gender equality and to create a safer, better world; where people can be safe and grow to reach their full potential.

“Patriarchy, social acceptance, feminism, to counter feminism, pseudo-feminism, and gender inequality are the reasons for which the celebration of this day has come up,” the team further informed the audience.

“Go and look after your father or brother. Ask them to take care of their health. Talk to them if you see that they are not keeping well. One should always care for the man whom you have in life,” said the Northeast Today team during the interactions.

“Even though men are thought to be physically stronger than women, but of the total suicides committed across the globe, 76 per cent are committed by men. Of all the total men population, 85 per cent are homeless, 70 per cent homicide victims are men, men on an average serve 64 per cent more in prison, and 92 per cent of the total death of men across the globe occurs in workplace,” the team further informed the audience.