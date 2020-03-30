Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 30 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Northeast youths denied entry in grocery store amid coronavirus scare

March 30
14:44 2020
As the COVID 19 disease increases in the country crossing over 1000 mark of confirmed cases, so does the disease of racial discrimination against Northeasterners increases in our country.

In a recent incident youth from Northeast were denied entry into a shopping complex in Mysuru where they went to purchase groceries amid the nationwide lockdown.

Even though the youths pleaded that they were Indians and belong to this country, they were looked at with speculation and were denied entry into the shop.

At a time when the world is fighting against the deadly disease while in a state of lockdown, racial discrimination is another crisis looming over the people of northeast residing in different parts of the country.

Meghalaya CM took to Twitter expressing his concern over the prevailing situation. In a tweet, he mentioned that there has been a growing number of harassment cases against northeasterners in the nation, he further talked to MP Pratap Simha to take heed of the situation. According to Sangma’s tweet and FIR has been lodged and two people were arrested so far.

Source: Conrad Sangma Tweet

