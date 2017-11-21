Northeast’s First Exclusive Organic Outlet Opens in Manipur

Manipur Horticulture and Soil Conservation Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar on Monday inaugurated an Organic Outlet under Mission Organic Chain Development for North East Region (MOVCDNER) scheme at the Directorate of Horticulture and Soil Conservation, Sajenthong at a function, organised by the Manipur Organic Mission Agency (MOMA).

The first exclusive organic shop in the North East India is fully air conditioned and will remained open from 7 am to 8 pm daily.

Shyamkumar said the Organic Outlet will help in promoting a healthy lifestyle among the citizens. Stating the need for promoting organic farmers, he advised the department to conduct awareness and training programmes for the farmers.

Th. Shyamkumar promising all help advised the department to plan for home delivery service and reach out to buyers by opening website. He urged the department officials to welcome and cooperate with the farmers with their queries and called upon citizens of the State to encourage the organic farmers of the State by buying organic produces/products.

Expressing concern over the increase in the number of private hospitals in the State, he said it shows the worsening health condition of the people. He said we need to concentrate on the food produces and adopt organic cultivation.

Speaking at the function, Dr. Suhel Akhtar, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture) said the mission can not go forward unless there is huge demand for the organic produces/products and there is need to find ways to increase the yield. He said the farmers of Sikkim which is the first organic state of the country, are facing problem as the input cost is more compared to the selling cost.

Dr. Suhel Akhtar said the educating people is necessary regarding the benefits of the organic products, how the farmers can go about it and how the reduction in productivity can be compensated. He said unless we do these three things probably we will not succeed.

He spoke about the requirements of the role of extension, training, education and other activities and advised to the officials of the Horticulture and the Agriculture to focus on the issues. He said, unless there is huge demand, the organic farmers will not be motivated and their income will not be increased.

The Organic Outlet will have two categories of products fresh and process/ value added vegetables, fruits, and spices among others produced by identified/registered farmers of the State. At present 5,000 organic farmers are registered under MOMA.