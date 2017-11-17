Northeast’s First PoS for Electricity Bill Payments Launched in Nagaland

Nagaland on Thursday became the first among the North Eastern states to launch Point of Sale (PoS) for electricity bill payment.

The PoS facility was formally launched by State Chief Secretary, Pankaj Kumar, at Kohima Electrical Sub-division-1 in Kohima on Thursday.

Through the PoS, a consumer can make cashless payment of the electricity bills, which is in line with the country’s digitisation drive, said Nagaland’s Commissioner and Secretary of Power Department, K D Vizo.

In his address, Chief Secretary Kumar said “The PoS will be advantageous for both the consumer and power department as it will help consumers make cashless payments and ensure cash accountability for the department.”

Lamenting that the department has been losing around Rs 150 crore annually due to non-payment of bills by consumers, he appealed to the citizens to pay sincerely.

He also urged the department to make efforts towards improving the billing and collection efficiency. On high electricity charges, the Chief Secretary expressed hope that once collection improves, the government will cut down the present tariff.

Chief Engineer of Power Department, Khose Sale said that PoS services will be extended to other major cities and districts of the state.

-PTI