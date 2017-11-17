Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 17 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Northeast’s First PoS for Electricity Bill Payments Launched in Nagaland

Northeast’s First PoS for Electricity Bill Payments Launched in Nagaland
November 17
11:33 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Nagaland on Thursday became the first among the North Eastern states to launch Point of Sale (PoS) for electricity bill payment.

The PoS facility was formally launched by State Chief Secretary, Pankaj Kumar, at Kohima Electrical Sub-division-1 in Kohima on Thursday.

Through the PoS, a consumer can make cashless payment of the electricity bills, which is in line with the country’s digitisation drive, said Nagaland’s Commissioner and Secretary of Power Department, K D Vizo.

In his address, Chief Secretary Kumar said “The PoS will be advantageous for both the consumer and power department as it will help consumers make cashless payments and ensure cash accountability for the department.”

Lamenting that the department has been losing around Rs 150 crore annually due to non-payment of bills by consumers, he appealed to the citizens to pay sincerely.

He also urged the department to make efforts towards improving the billing and collection efficiency. On high electricity charges, the Chief Secretary expressed hope that once collection improves, the government will cut down the present tariff.

Chief Engineer of Power Department, Khose Sale said that PoS services will be extended to other major cities and districts of the state.

-PTI

Tags
Electricity BillElectricity Bill PaymentsPoint of Sale
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.