Northeast’s First STEAM Museum Opens at Pathsala

NET Bureau

Pathsala – considered as an education hub of Assam – added a new feather in its cap with the opening of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Museum and Activity Centre- a learning centre of its own kind and the first of its type in Northeast on Tuesday.

Set up by an IITan and two others, STEAM will seek to address the problem of pedagogy in science learning among other critical aspects of school and college level education.

“We have come here looking at the potential as well as need for introducing activity based learning to the students… even the teachers here are excited about this way of learning and hoped that students will highly benefit from this centre,” said Dinesh Lahoti, an IIT-Guwahati alumnus, who joined hands with two locals- Dr Mitul Das and Dhiraj Sarma- to set up STEAM Museum and Activity Centre.

Around 200 students of local schools had the first opportunity to see around 300 learning tools and interactive models developed by Edugenie, a hands-on learning enterprise helmed by Lahoti.

The STEAM centre will run various programmes on Maths, Science, Technology, Arts and Language for both students and teachers, Lahoti said.

Inaugurating the centre, eminent educationist Murari Mohan Dutta reflected upon history of Pathsala, saying that the place earned its name from the presence of Sanskrit tolls from ancient time.

In his address, IIT Guwahati professor Bhaba Kumar Sarma lamented the present rat-race for marks and positions.

“Real learning has taken a backseat… don’t you wonder where are those students who secured positions in class X-XII exams and earned state-wide fame 8-10 years ago,” he said.

Former NESEC director Kumud Chandra Bhattacharya, in his address, urged the students to gain maximum benefit from the STEAM centre in the coming days.

Barpeta district deputy commissioner Thaneswar Malakar, Bajali SDO Prerna Sharma (IAS) and several leading academicians and intellectuals of the ‘education hub’ were also present on the occasion.