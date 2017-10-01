Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 01 Oct 2017

Northeast Today

Not a Single Rohingya entered Mizoram : R Lalzirliana

Not a Single Rohingya entered Mizoram : R Lalzirliana
October 01
21:49 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Mizoram government has not received any report of even a single Rohingya entering its soil till date,this was stated by Home Minister R. Lalzirliana.

The Centre had alerted the State government to beef up security in view of Rhingyas entering North Eastern states adjoining Myanmar in the wake of recent clashes between the Myanmar army and the Rohingya.

Mr. Lalzirliana said that security forces guarding the borders were instructed to step up vigil along the Mizoram-Myanmar border and Mizoram-Bangladesh border. The Assam Rifles intensified patrolling along the 404-km-long Mizoram-Myanmar international border and more troops were sent to the border areas.

Mr. Lalzirliana said it is unlikely that the Rohingya would come to Mizoram as the community’s home state of Rakhine in Myanmar is quite far off.

Meanwhile, around 170 refugees from Myanmar’s Arakan, who entered Mizoram and took shelter in southern district of Lawngtlai, had returned recently. The refugees had fled Arakan due to recent clashes between the Myanmar Army and the Arakan Liberation Army (ALA).

PTI

Tags
ALAR. Lalzirliana
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Most Shared Posts

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.