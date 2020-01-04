Not the kind of guy who will get jealous: Jasprit Bumrah on rivalry with Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins

NET Bureau

Jasprit Bumrah is set to make a comeback in a 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, after being out on the sidelines for 4 months with a back injury. Bumrah has not played for India since their tour of West Indies that came right after the World Cup in 2019.

Jasprit Bumrah conceded that Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni both are similar as a captain in the way that they want you to take the ownership. Bumrah said that both captains will give you the field you want, the help you need and then you need to take responsibility for your own bowling.

“Both of them are pretty similar in the way that they want you to take ownership. They give you the field you want, the help you need. You take responsibility for your own bowling,” Jasprit Bumrah told Hindustan Times.

“My first one-day wicket is Steve Smith. There’s no particular way that you get a batsman out. You study what the wicket is doing, then select the best option. What I look to do against any good batsman, is to have patience,” Bumrah said when he was asked how to dismiss Steve Smith.

“I don’t look at it that way, no. I enjoy fast bowling. I am not the kind of guy who will get jealous. If good fast bowling is happening, I will always watch and I will have fun. Even if somebody is bowling really well against us,” Bumrah said when he was asked about any fast bowling rivalry in the making between Jofra Archer, him and Pat Cummins.

Bumrah also added that he would prefer playing Tests over T20s and ODIs. ” If you do well in Tests, you can do well in any format. Because people saw me in the IPL first, they think that’s what made me.”

Source: India Today