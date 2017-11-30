Noted Bureaucrat JM Tangu Passes Away, Arunachal CM Expresses Grief

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed shock and grief over the demise of former administrator J M Tangu, IAS (Rtd), who breathed his last on Wednesday morning.

Khandu remembered Late Tangu as one of the most illustrious, qualified and decorated administrators ever produced by Arunachal Pradesh, one of the rare first generation officers of the state.

“The news of his demise has come as a shocker. Late J M Tangu, despite hailing from a rural background, was one of the rare few during the formative years of Arunachal Pradesh, who pursued education and went on to graduate from colleges far away from home,” Khandu said in a message to the bereaved family.

Graduating from St Anthony’s College, Shillong in 1963, Late Tangu was appointed as Assistant Political Officer II. During a brief stint in SSB (Secret Service Bureau) on deputation, he successfully undertook a grueling training in guerilla warfare. In his long illustrious career as an administrator, he served all over the state in various capacities such as APO (Yingkiong), Area Organizer (Roing), Extra Assistant Commissioner (Ziro, Pasighat), Additional Deputy Commissioner (Pasighat), Deputy Chief Project Officer (Itanagar), Deputy Commissioner (Pasighat, Bomdila, Tezu), Secretary (Supply & Transport) and Commissioner of various departments.

Late J M Tangu contributed immensely with his knowledge and experience in development of the state during his long tenure as Commissioner to Chief Minister for ten years. After retiring from service on 28 February, 2002, he was appointed as the State Election Commissioner on 16 September the same year.

“I know this would be the most trying times for the family members to cope with the irreparable loss, I hope my humble words of consolation would ease the grief even if a little. In this moment of grief, me, my family, colleagues in the Government and people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our solidarity with you and share the pain inflicted by one of the greatest truths of life. May the soul of one of the ablest sons of Arunachal Pradesh rest in peace in heavenly abode,” Khandu said and prayed Lord Buddha to bestow family, relatives and friends with strength to bear the irreparable loss.