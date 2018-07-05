Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 05 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Notices to Foreign Girls Working in Spas and Saloons in Guwahati

July 05
16:29 2018
Several foreign girls, mostly from Thailand, working in saloons and spas in Guwahati have been slapped notices after the police detected violation in their visas.The survey is being conducted by the FRRO (Foreigner Regional Registration Office) under the Security & Intelligence wing of the city police commissionerate.

There are at least seven such saloons and spas located on GS Road, Six Mile, Christian Basti and Bora Service areas in Guwahati, Assam.

“Under the Foreigners Act, the business visas of the foreign girls should be endorsed by the owner of the spas or saloon where they are working. But, their visas have been endorsed by firms which are not based here. Some of these firms are based in Kolkata,” a police source said.

Some foreign girls have been given seven-day notice to rectify their visas. The girls have been working there for varied periods – ranging from six months to more than two years.

Police are also conducting a survey to identify if there are more such saloons where foreign girls are working.

- the Assam Tribune



