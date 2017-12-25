Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 25 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Notorious Sonu Punjaban Arrested for Trafficking, Rape of Minor Girl

Notorious Sonu Punjaban Arrested for Trafficking, Rape of Minor Girl
December 25
14:42 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Interstate pimp Geeta Arora, alias Sonu Punjaban, notorious for immoral trafficking, sale, rape and torturing for prostitution minor girls at many places in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana has been arrested, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

“Sonu Punjaban was arrested on Saturday after she was interrogated by team heading by ACP Sandeep Lamba in Cyber Cell office of the Crime Branch,” said a senior police officer.

“The minor victim was kidnapped in year 2009, when she was 12 years old. The victim came to Najafgarh police station by herself in 2014 and complained against Sonu Punjaban and her pimps,” the officer said.

“The victim went missing again since than. The case was handed over to ACP Lamba and the girl traced in November,” the officer said.

According to the officer, the victim said that she was kidnapped by Sonu Punjaban and revealed the immoral trafficking, sale, rape and torture for prostitution by pimps associated with Punjaban at many places in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other places.

“Following which, Punjaban was given a notice to join investigation and she was arrested when she admitted her crime,” he added.

Punjaban was involved in 5 cases previously which include cases under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, f murder and other crimes in Delhi and Haryana, he added.

-IANS

Tags
Geeta AroraSonu Punjaban
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.