Notorious Sonu Punjaban Arrested for Trafficking, Rape of Minor Girl

Interstate pimp Geeta Arora, alias Sonu Punjaban, notorious for immoral trafficking, sale, rape and torturing for prostitution minor girls at many places in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana has been arrested, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

“Sonu Punjaban was arrested on Saturday after she was interrogated by team heading by ACP Sandeep Lamba in Cyber Cell office of the Crime Branch,” said a senior police officer.

“The minor victim was kidnapped in year 2009, when she was 12 years old. The victim came to Najafgarh police station by herself in 2014 and complained against Sonu Punjaban and her pimps,” the officer said.

“The victim went missing again since than. The case was handed over to ACP Lamba and the girl traced in November,” the officer said.

According to the officer, the victim said that she was kidnapped by Sonu Punjaban and revealed the immoral trafficking, sale, rape and torture for prostitution by pimps associated with Punjaban at many places in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other places.

“Following which, Punjaban was given a notice to join investigation and she was arrested when she admitted her crime,” he added.

Punjaban was involved in 5 cases previously which include cases under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, f murder and other crimes in Delhi and Haryana, he added.

-IANS