Now, ‘Chintan Shivir’ for Tripura Officers as Well

Following in BJP-ruled Gujarat’s footsteps, Tripura is likely to organise a “Chintan Shivir” for state government officers to “meet the desired goals”, an official said on Wednesday.

The plan was mooted by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar when Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb met him in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“The NITI Aayog vice chief suggested that a training programme for state’s officers could be organised to reorient their approach in view of the government priorities and speed of work required to achieve the state’s objectives,” the state government official said.

He said that Rajiv Kumar suggested that the training on the lines of a successful “Chintan Shivir” in Gujarat could be thought of to this end.

He told the Chief Minister that he would get the details of this initiative and pass it on to the Tripura government.

The “Chintan Shivir” was held when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The first such brainstorming session was held in 2004. Initially, the event was planned to be held every year. Though, over the years, it became intermittent.

Rajiv Kumar assured Deb that the NITI Aayog would recommend to the Finance Ministry to release Rs 2,400 crore assistance to the state to fill the pre-devolution gap.

“Rajiv Kumar also assured that fund requirements for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, enhancement of Social Pension Schemes would be recommended by the NITI Aayog to the Ministry concerned,” the official added.

The Vice-Chairman also offered to depute a NITI Aayog expert to assist the state in developing an action-oriented road map to make Tripura a model state.

The NITI Aayog official also suggested that quality pineapple and bamboo production can help promote the state’s growth.

