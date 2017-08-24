Now That All Your Demands Fulfilled, It’s Time to Work: Khandu to Govt Employees

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday highlighted on various reforms taken by state government aimed at improving work culture of the state.

Addressing the District Executive Meeting of the district BJP party at Jang auditorium in Tawang, he said since he became the Chief Minister, the first step he took was to address all the grievances of the state government employees. This he said was to motivate the government employees, who are the main workforce of the state government.

“The main impediments to development are not the public but the lack of work culture among our government employees. So to improve the working atmosphere, I first I tried to understand their issues,” said the Chief Minister.

“Now that all your demands have been fulfilled, it’s time to work,” he said with stern warning to non-performing employees that he knows to show the doors too.

“For non-performing officials at the directorate level, they will be posted to the newly created 10 number of director posts,” said the Chief Minister, “whose powers and functions will be equivalent to that of planning in engineering departments”.

Further aimed at improving work culture, the Chief Minister informed that an order has been issued through Chief Secretary that working hours has been fixed from 9 am to 5 pm for all working days in state government offices. This order will soon be issued as notification, he added.

“I expect the government officials to perform on the level of benefits they receive,” said the Chief Minister. He said today under PM Modi, not only the bureaucrats but all Chief Ministers and Ministers have to perform.

“Every two months all Chief Ministers of BJP ruled state are called at party office to show our performance report. The areas where we are failing are clearly marked and instructed to improve on that.” “So it’s not only the officials, but Chief Ministers and Ministers too have to work like bureaucrats,” said the Chief Minister appreciating that this is a good system brought by PM Modi to improve work culture.

Earlier RWD Parliamentary Secretary Jambey Tashi moved a political resolution in the house, which was backed by Zilla Prabhari Naresh Glow. In his speech, Tashi appreciated Khandu government for holding regular cabinet sittings every month. He said the state government has had 15 sittings with 265 decisions taken, which has now set the pace of development very fast. He said this is unlike in the previous government where hardly any decisions were taken due to which the developments were hampered.

Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi who moved the financial resolution during the session appreciated CM Khandu for handling the state’s finances very well. State BJP leader Malling Gombu backed the resolution. “When he (Khandu) took over as CM, the state’s financial position was in very bad shape. There was the notion that his government won’t last. But through his hard work, he has proved his critics wrong,” said Tsering Tashi.

He said now the state is performing well on all fronts, with well-managed finances and no issues of corruption. The centre is today highly impressed with the present government.

Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited chairman Tungri Effa, former Advisor to CM Lobsang Phuntsok and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Jambey Tsering also spoke on the occasion. District BJP President Sange Choddup delivered the welcome address.