NPCC adopts resolution on Naga political settlement

The Political Affairs Committee of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has adopted a five-point resolution on the impending Naga political settlement.

The resolution was adopted at a meeting held in Dimapur on Thursday, stated a release issued by the NPCC communications department on Saturday.

The resolution was adopted in the backdrop of Nagaland Governor RN Ravi, who is also the interlocutor for the Naga peace talks, announcing on numerous occasions that the talks had concluded successfully on October 31, 2019, and now that the negotiating parties have agreed to resolve all issues under the parameters of the Constitution, the release said.

The NPCC endorsed the demand for additional Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seats for Nagaland and a bicameral legislature for the State Assembly with creation of a Legislative Council or Upper House.

“These two demands must be part of the final political agreement and not to be left for further democratic processes,” it said.

It backed an economic package for development of the State which has been “stunted by political strife and uncertainty”.

The NPCC said it supported rehabilitation and resettlement of the cadres of the Naga political groups under a “non-partisan State Government” in coordination with the Central Government.

It said that since the State has sufficient safeguards under Article 371 (A) of the Constitution, no other “superimposition” should be made to disturb or distort this provision.

“The idea of pan Naga Hoho or any other bodies in the form of advisory council to the State of Nagaland is not acceptable without integration,” the NPCC said.

It appealed to the Centre to execute an early settlement keeping in view the repeated assurances and promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Nagas and to the nation on different occasions.

The NPCC also noted with concern the silence and inability of other political parties in the State to clearly take a stand for the people of Nagaland at this crucial juncture.

Source: The Assam Tribune