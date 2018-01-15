NPCC Asks Rijiju to Stop Hate Campaign

he Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Sunday said Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju should stop persecuting Christians across the nation and also stop demolition of Churches, free foreign contributions toward the Missionary works such as Hospitals, schools, colleges and other charity works, pay scholarships to Theological Students and also stop hate campaigns and discrimination against Christians; and then come to Nagaland. In a release issued by the NPCC President K Therie said that “Rijiju at one time said Central Government will not break the Ceasefire and negotiation and that they will do everything to keep negotiation and peace alive.

They do not have solution for us. It is no wonder when he is saying the status of peace cannot be revealed at this juncture because he doesn’t know what they are talking about. This is the true intention of the BJP.”

“He also said election and solution should not be linked for the reason that BJP has no answer in Parliament. Their objective is to prolong and let generations perish expecting new generations will change their minds,” Therie said. The NPCC president said, “the people should not be confused by words of peace and development BJP continues to promise. They in reality have nothing to give and we cannot continue to suffer under the present situations. Their promises of development are hollow and far from reality. They cannot even maintain existing roads and infrastructure.”

Nagaland voters must realize NPF is outlived and is now a spent force. Their infighting will continue till death does them apart. The present 12th State Assembly has drawn us backward to the pre-statehood period,” the release said.

