Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 15 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

NPCC Asks Rijiju to Stop Hate Campaign

NPCC Asks Rijiju to Stop Hate Campaign
January 15
09:59 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

he Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Sunday said Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju should stop persecuting Christians across the nation and also stop demolition of Churches, free foreign contributions toward the Missionary works such as Hospitals, schools, colleges and other charity works, pay scholarships to Theological Students and also stop hate campaigns and discrimination against Christians; and then come to Nagaland. In a release issued by the NPCC President K Therie said that “Rijiju at one time said Central Government will not break the Ceasefire and negotiation and that they will do everything to keep negotiation and peace alive.

They do not have solution for us. It is no wonder when he is saying the status of peace cannot be revealed at this juncture because he doesn’t know what they are talking about. This is the true intention of the BJP.”
“He also said election and solution should not be linked for the reason that BJP has no answer in Parliament. Their objective is to prolong and let generations perish expecting new generations will change their minds,” Therie said. The NPCC president said, “the people should not be confused by words of peace and development BJP continues to promise. They in reality have nothing to give and we cannot continue to suffer under the present situations. Their promises of development are hollow and far from reality. They cannot even maintain existing roads and infrastructure.”

Nagaland voters must realize NPF is outlived and is now a spent force. Their infighting will continue till death does them apart. The present 12th State Assembly has drawn us backward to the pre-statehood period,” the release said.

UNI

Tags
BJPNagaland Pradesh Congress Committee
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.