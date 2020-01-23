NPCC criticizes state BJP President’s stand on CAA

NET Bureau

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee, NPCC criticized the state BJP President Temjen Imna Along for politicizing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and spreading false divisive agenda on the people of Nagaland.

In a statement released by the Communication Department, NPCC it has condemned the BJP Nagaland President Temjen Imna Along’s stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and mentioned that, “The half truths and whole lies has become the hallmark of BJP to force their divisive agenda on the people. It is the BJP which has politicized CAA by making religion as the basis for citizenship that has struck at the liberal and plural idea of India. Moreover, Temjen Imna Along got his facts wrong on Nagaland being a 6th Schedule State. This only showed his ignorance and eagerness to indulge in talking without ascertaining facts which is unbecoming of a person holding high position in party as well as in government.”

The statement also mentions that- Nagaland being safeguarded by ILP from CAA is simply a false assurance by BJP. The same BJP kept reassuring J&K political leaders that Article 370 will not be touched even 48 hour prior to revoking on Aug 5, 2019 and those political leaders are still kept under detention. CAA exemption based on ILP is just a ploy to divide the NE region and contain the fallout. The fact of the matter is, despite having ILP for several decades, the state government is unable to check the influx of illegal migrants and the fallout of CAA & NRC in neighbouring Assam and other parts of the country will surely open the floodgates for those granted citizenship through CAA to procure ILP and quietly settle down among the tribal population.

Talking about Article 371A, it places Nagaland as the most safeguarded state in the Indian Union after Article 370 was removed from the state of J&K. Article 371A cannot be BJPs exclusive commitment to the people of Nagaland since the said Article was inserted in the Indian Constitution long before BJP was formed. The attempt of the BJP to twist the facts speaks about their desperation to appropriate the achievements of others in absence of their contribution to nation building.

NPCC said the participation of college and university students who came to the forefront against CAA was heartening. The party said it augured well that the young generation were well informed and were not going to tolerate the complicity of those in power who are ready to sacrifice the interest of the people of Nagaland “just to hold on to their chairs.”

The statement further cited- “The silence of different Naga groups and Civil Society organizations on CAA is indeed baffling and shocking” and termed it unfortunate that Nagas were being “led up the garden path” by BJP to prevent anti-CAA protests.

As referred in the statement, the NPCC says- Unless we all raise our voices at this crucial juncture, our silence will only embolden BJP & RSS to keep our people divided and impose their way of life on us which will sound the death knell for our much proclaimed ‘unique Naga history.’