Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 22 May 2019

Northeast Today

NPCC Demands High-Level Enquiry on the Brutal Assassination of NPP MLA Tirong Aboh

NPCC Demands High-Level Enquiry on the Brutal Assassination of NPP MLA Tirong Aboh
May 22
16:50 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

NPCC is deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the brutal assassination of NPP MLA from Khonsa West, Tirong Aboh and his family members at Bogapani in Tirap District of Arunachal Pradesh. We strongly condemn and fully reject those elements of violence that have no respect for human life or values. No amount of justification can compensate for this heinous crime that is still being executed without any hesitation, stated a press release.

The press release by Communication Department, NPCC stated, “We demand that the government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Union Home Ministry take serious note of this dastardly killing of a sitting legislator that has sent shockwaves across North Eastern states and order a high-level enquiry to unearth the entire conspiracy and bring perpetrators to book.”

 ”We convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray that God will give them the strength and solace to bear these irreparable losses. May their souls rest in peace.” The press release further added.

Tags
arunachal pradeshNPCCTirong Aboh
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.