NPCC Demands High-Level Enquiry on the Brutal Assassination of NPP MLA Tirong Aboh

NET Bureau

NPCC is deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the brutal assassination of NPP MLA from Khonsa West, Tirong Aboh and his family members at Bogapani in Tirap District of Arunachal Pradesh. We strongly condemn and fully reject those elements of violence that have no respect for human life or values. No amount of justification can compensate for this heinous crime that is still being executed without any hesitation, stated a press release.

The press release by Communication Department, NPCC stated, “We demand that the government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Union Home Ministry take serious note of this dastardly killing of a sitting legislator that has sent shockwaves across North Eastern states and order a high-level enquiry to unearth the entire conspiracy and bring perpetrators to book.”

”We convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray that God will give them the strength and solace to bear these irreparable losses. May their souls rest in peace.” The press release further added.