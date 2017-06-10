NPCC Opposes by-Election in Nagaland

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Friday objected to the holding of by-election in the state as the remaining term of the state assembly is less than a year.

Parliamentary secretary for State Lotteries and Music Task Force, Khriehu Liezietsu representing Northern Angami-I Assembly Constituency had vacated his seat on May 24 paving way for his father and incumbent Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu to contest the by-election and become an elected member of the state assembly.

The NPCC Media Cell in a statement on Friday evening said its delegation in consultation with AICC Legal secretary on Thursday submitted a representation drawing the attention of Election Commission of India (ECI) to the provision of Art 151-A of the Representation of the People Act of 1951 as amended in 1996. The provision is clear that if the remainder term is less than one year, bye-election shall not apply, NPCC stated. In this connection, the NPCC Media Cell maintained that since the term of Nagaland Legislative Assembly is due to expire on March 12, 2018, the remainder term is just 8 months away.

However, NPCC maintained if the by-election was conducted after the Presidential Election which is likely to be held in July or August this year and if code of conduct for the state assembly election comes into force by the end of December, there will hardly be four working months. So the NPCC claimed the by-election is meaningless.

“It is also wasteful to engage the people and government forcing by-election in violation of the constitution which will render its provisions meaningless and also create uncomfortable precedence in the nation,”

-PTI