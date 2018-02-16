NPCC Slams BJP for Accusing SC Jamir of Campaigning for Congress

Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has slammed the BJP Nagaland for accusing Dr SC Jamir of campaigning for Congress candidate in Mokokchung and said “it is a cheap political gimmick to hog the limelight.”

“BJP Nagaland is reminded that Congress candidate is directly pitted against Dr SC Jamir’s son C Apok Jamir contesting on NPF ticket at 27 Mokokchung Town Assembly Constituency and cannot expect a father to disown his son unlike the BJP culture where a Union MoS was made to go against his father,” said a press release issued by NPCC media cell.

“Congress also places on record that Dr SC Jamir no longer has any connection with the Congress party ever since he allowed both his son and his younger brother to ditch Congress and join NPF in 2015. Their betrayal is still fresh in the minds of all Congress party rank and files who will never allow them to take the centre stage again,” added the release.

“Instead of resorting to wild accusations, BJP Nagaland would do well to explain their blind love towards the Hindutva agenda of their BJP-RSS masters. It goes without saying that many of the BJP party workers are there for the love of money and power without understanding the real hidden dangers.”

“It is pertinent to mention that majority of the Hindus in the country does not subscribe to Hindutva ideology and for which it is shocking that some vested Naga’s are readily hosting the rabid ideology that survives only on divisive and communal campaign.”

“It’s time for the people of Nagaland to wake up and see the reality on the hidden dangers of BJP-RSS Hindutva ideology. The NDPP which is just a breakaway faction of NPF has more than willingly entered into a pre-poll alliance with BJP while the NPF and BJP are still together in government as DAN partners.”

“These regional parties have become hostage to the BJP-RSS high command and Naga’s cannot expect anything good out of their attempt to portray each other in bad light and fool the people as they are all sailing in the same communal boat being steered by the BJP-RSS,” the release further said.