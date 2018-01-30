NPF-BJP Should Stop Fooling People: Nagaland Congress

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has condemned “the treacherous game being played by the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and the BJP to put the state and its people under a spell of political uncertainty that is waiting to implode and tear the Naga society apart.”

“People of Nagaland are observing how the NPF-BJP is attempting to sail in two boats by pretending to support the wishes of the people while openly planning for seat sharing and fight elections together,” the NPCC said in a press release.

“Towards the fag end of their 15 years in power, their greed to hold on to power at any cost is jeopardizing the future of our people. They have no respect for the people other than shedding crocodile tears to portray their sincerity. If they are really serious about finding solution to the Naga political problem, they should have worked with full sincerity other than paying lip service all through the years. Sending party representatives to attend the meeting called by Civil Societies while indulging in open election campaign and declaration of candidature makes a mockery of the entire exercise,” added the release.

“Going by the statements made by BJP leaders and the actions of the NPF leaders, they are determined to go ahead with elections without bothering about the voices of the people. For BJP, capturing power in Nagaland will be a crowning achievement on the global stage to showcase its acceptability by the Christian majority voters of Nagaland. Their mission is aided by some of our people for the love of power and money not realizing that they are compromising the very foundation of our beliefs and way of life.”

“Congress party assures the people of Nagaland that it will never allow BJP and its regional comfort party NPF to override the interest and aspirations of our people. We will continue to stand by our people in these times of confusion and uncertainty perpetrated by NPF-BJP to prolong their stay in power. NPCC in all fairness had declared to honour the wishes and aspirations of the people with regards to assembly elections and will not allow NPF-BJP to deceive our people and murder democracy to suit their divisive agenda,” stated the release.