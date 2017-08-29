NPF Central to Continue Legal Battle Against Dissident MLAs

The Naga People’s Front (NPF) Central vowed to continue the legal battle against its dissident MLAs and also the formation of a parallel NPF Party with Lok Sabha MP Neiphiu Rio as the president.

“We believe in the rule of law because we have all facts and documents with us and we will continue with the legal battle,” said NPF Central Spokesperson Achumbemo Kikon at the Party’s central office in Kohima on Monday evening.

NPF Central is in alliance with the BJP in the state as well as at the Centre. “He claimed that the silent majority of the Naga people were with the NPF led by Liezietsu and “we are confident of forming the next government in the state”.

The power struggle in the NPF had started on July 8 after former chief minister T R Zeliang initiated a coup against then chief minister Liezietsu with the support of 36 out of 47 NPF legislators.

Governor P B Acharya had appointed Zeliang as the chief minister on July 19 dismissing the Liezietsu government for failing to turn up to face the trust vote in the Assembly the same day.

Subsequently, the dissident NPF MLAs have been demanding that Liezietsu also resign as the party president while appointing Rio as the interim president of NPF.

-PTI