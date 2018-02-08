Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 08 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

NPF Charges Neiphiu Rio with Obstructing Rival Candidate to File Paper

NPF Charges Neiphiu Rio with Obstructing Rival Candidate to File Paper
February 08
13:13 2018
The ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) accused Neiphiu Rio, chief ministerial candidate of newly-floated NDPP, of trying to restrain its candidate from filing nomination papers on Wednesday, the last day to do so.

A official complaint was lodged by ruling NPF with the Principal Secretary (Political Parties), Election Commission, a copy of which was made available to the media.

Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha confirmed that such a complaint has been made and said the NPF candidate managed to file papers after security was provided to him.

NPF candidate Chupfu-o was going to file nomination paper but he has been obstructed by Neiphiu Rio, contestant of Northern Angami constituency, at Nerhema Village at around 2:20 pm, NPF general secretary S Akho Leyri complained to the EC.

Three-time former chief minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP Neiphiu Rio is the chief ministerial candidate of newly formed Nagaland Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and is contesting from the same seat.

Rio filed his papers on Tuesday. The NPF also requested the EC to take immediate necessary action on the matter.

Photos of an earthmoving equipment blocking the road purportedly affecting the NPF nominee has been circulating in the social media.

-PTI

Neiphiu Rio
