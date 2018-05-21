NPF Claims to Facilitate Naga Political Problem

Bringing to light various initiatives taken during the previous Naga Peoples Front led regime in facilitating the Indo-Naga Peace issue, Nagaland Leader of Opposition T R Zeliang on Sunday emphasised the need for the general public to vote for a candidate whose party’s priority was based on settlement of the protracted Naga political issue.

According to statement issued by Information and Publicity Wing of the Leader of Opposition said that addressing a huge gathering at Tuensang Town Hall in Tuensang, Zeliang lambasted Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio for misleading the people on the Naga issue while stating that “any leader can speak for Naga solution to get votes but the Naga people will judge from action. For the Naga Peoples’ Front, our top agenda is to resolve Naga political problem,” he stated.

While asserting that “NDPP-BJP Alliance has ocean difference from NPF-BJP,” the former Chief Minister reminded the gathering that “NPF led DAN Government managed to convince BJP MLAs in passing resolution in the State Assembly on 15th December, 2017 for election only after solution to Naga political problem was arrived at.”

Maintaining that silence of NDPP over the action taken on the two leaders was “a clear indication that Rio and his party was supporting election and not solution,” the Leader of the NPF Legislature Party called upon the Nagas to “identify those leaders who are playing with the Nagas with tricky speeches and public dialogue while they have different plans inside to sabotage the Peace dialogue. Naga people should cross check who is talking for the sake of talking and who is talking based on action on the ground,” Zeliang said.

Also speaking at the Campaign rally at Tuensang, NPF Candidate for the Lok Sabha bye-election, C Apok Jamir assured the Nagas that “the protracted Naga political issue will be taken up on priority for a final settlement at the earliest” while Achumbemo Kikon, NPF Spokesperson stated that “NDPP is not regional in nature, but playing the role of proxy BJP in a Christian State just to earn the confidence of BJP Central leadership,”it said.

UNI