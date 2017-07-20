Thu, 20 Jul 2017

NPF Legislators Demand Shürhozelie’s Immediate Resignation

NPF Legislators Demand Shürhozelie's Immediate Resignation
July 20
12:22 2017
In another setback for Naga People’s Front (NPF), 37 NPF legislators led by Nagaland Chief Minister, TR Zeliang have unanimously demanded the immediate resignation of former chief minister Shürhozelie Liezietsu as party president.

While taking about the decision, NPF spokesperson Tokheho Yepthomi, said, “MLAs at the meeting unanimously condemned NPF president, Shürhozelie Liezietsu for his dictatorial and autocratic leadership in expelling CM TR Zeliang from both active and primary membership of the NPF party.”

Tokheho further added that the legislature party resolved not to take cognizance of whatever actions Shürhozelie may take in the future, “While the meeting took note of actions by Shürhozelie and senior central party officials, the legislators accused Shürhozelie of repeatedly violating the NPF party constitution on a number of occasions without any reason, directly negating the laid down procedures in the party constitution.”

Meanwhile, the NPF legislature party congratulated Zeliang on his skill and level headed leadership exhibited during the last fortnight, keeping the best interest of the NPF party and the people in general.

The members also expressed gratitude to the BJP party, a coalition partner, for withdrawing support to the leadership of Shürhozelie and his 11 supporters and extending their support to the group led by Zeliang to form a stable government.

Naga People’s FrontShurhozelie Liezietsu
